Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2: cast, schedule, judges and more

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 start time The show's second season will air on January 14 at 7 p.m GMT, with later episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

Racers, start your engines! Get ready to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2, which is back and fiercer than ever.

Though it's not as widely popular as its American sister show RuPaul’s Drag Race, the series has already won the hearts of many with last year’s premiere.

In an interview with the BBC, RuPaul shared his thoughts on the new season: “Season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens. We feel honored that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."

Apart from receiving critical acclaim in its first season, the British spinoff has also generated an embarrassing amount of memes.

If you’re keen to find out how to watch the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know, including all the info on the schedule, the cast and so much more!

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race from anywhere around the world

Since RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available exclusively on BBC iPlayer, you can only access it if you’re located in the UK.

If you’re located somewhere other than the UK, no need to worry, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is also available to watch on WOWPresents Plus with a subscription of $3.99 a month - with the exception of UK and Canada. Fans of the series that live in the Great White North can instead tune into the show on Crave Canada.

Alternatively, you can watch the show from anywhere in the world using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which allows you to change your IP address and connect to BBC iPlayer.

To watch the series from outside of the UK, we recommend NordVPN due to their reliable speeds, high number of UK servers and ability to circumvent BBC iPlayer’s anti-VPN tools. Another great option is our go-to service, ExpressVPN, with its simplicity and convenient compatibility with most devices.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The whole of the UK may be under lockdown, but that certainly doesn’t stop us from tuning in to the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (especially if we’re locked in our houses until mid-February).

You can watch the latest series on BBC iPlayer for free, provided that you are covered with a TV licence.

The first episode will air on January 14th at 7 p.m. GMT with upcoming episodes being released every week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK news

Although the first episode hasn’t even aired yet, we already have the T on some of the latest drama that’s been happening while filming RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The Daily Star previously reported an incident where a contestant “completely lost it”, allegedly swearing at RuPaul and storming out during filming. While there’s been no comment from Mama Ru, the production team is reportedly still deciding whether to include the footage containing “the meltdown” (and we are not entirely against seeing it).

RuPaul's Drag Race UK cast

If you thought that Netflix's The Crown was the best royal show available, think again, because these 12 British queens are here to compete to become a different type of royalty:

Tayce (26, London, England)

Joe Black (30, Portsmouth, England)

A'Whora (23, London, England)

Tia Kofi (30, London, England)

Ellie Diamond (21, Dundee, Scotland)

Sister Sister (32, Liverpool, England)

Veronica Green (34, London, England)

Bimini Bon Boulash (26, London, England)

Ginny Lemon (31, Worcestershire, England)

Asttina Mandella (27, London, England)

Cherry Valentine (26, Darlington, England)

Lawrence Chaney (23, Glasgow, Scotland)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges

Prepare to be snatched away by RuPaul's Drag Race UK's fabulous judges' panel. Apart from the iconic Michelle Visage, RuPaul will be joined by Graham Norton and Alan Carr, both of whom blessed us with their presence last season.

Of course, it's not RuPaul's Drag Race without its impressive line-up of celebrity guest judges. According to the BBC, this year we will see appearances from Liz Hurley, MNEK, Sheridan Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Lorraine Kelly, Dawn French, Maya Jama and Jessie Ware.