How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 online — start date, TV channel

"Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 returns on Monday, March 4, with a new cast of famous faces leaving luxuries behind to enter the iconic Big Brother house. Prepare for evictions, meltdowns and mind games before one housemate is crowned the winner.

Just like "Love Island All-Stars", "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 streams on ITVX. Traveling abroad? You can watch for FREE and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Celebrity Big Brother' streaming details "Celebrity Big Brother" (U.K.) premieres at 9 p.m. GMT on Monday, March 4 2024 on ITV1. It will air six nights a week from Sunday to Friday. • FREE — ITV1 / ITVX (U.K.)

ITV announced plans to reboot "Celebrity Big Brother" last year and producers are promising to pull all the stops out to sign some big names. The official line-up is still under wraps but rumours suggest eight celebrities will enter the house at the start of March.

Said to be in the frame are: soccer wife Rebekah Vardy, dance supremo Shirley Ballas, soap star Linda Robson, reality TV veteran Joey Essex, former topless model Katie Price, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and, in the 'seeking redemption corner' disgraced morning TV personality Phillip Schofield.

Others reported to have already signed deals include Kate Middleton’s 58-year-old uncle Gary Goldsmith, "Dragon’s Den" entrepreneur Levi Roots, former "X-Factor" judge Louis Walsh and ex-Six Nations rugby star James Haskell.

The show is expected to feature 17 episodes including two 90-minute live eviction specials every week, with the final reportedly set for Friday, March 22. Our guide explains where to watch "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 free online

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' online FREE in the U.K.

Good news: U.K. viewers can watch "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 for FREE on ITV 1, and online via the ITVX streaming service (with a TV license, naturally). The show launches Monday, March 4 and airs six nights a week from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. GMT. Spin off series "Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live" airs on ITV2; the "Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream" airs daily on ITVX. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch all episodes for FREE online, as if you were back home in the U.K.. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's safe, secure and speedy. See below.

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' from anywhere

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 from abroad

If you're traveling outside the U.K. you won't be able to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2024 as the ITVX streaming service will know you're abroad and geo-block your access.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country – rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you normally watch, even when you're away.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of services including ITVX and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Celebrity Big Brother streams as if you were in the U.K..

Celeb Big Brother 2024 streams by country

Can I watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 in the U.S.?

As of yet, no plans for a U.S. broadcast of the U.K. "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 have been announced.

If you're a Brit in the U.S., you can watch "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024 online by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'Celeb Big Brother' 2024 in Canada?

Nobody has yet picked up the rights to show the new U.K. reboot of "Celebrity Big Brother" in Canada.

But if you're from the U.K. and are in the Great White North, you can still watch by using a VPN to tap into ITVX.

Can I watch 'CBB' 2024 in Australia?

The new U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother" (2024) does not appear to have found a home in Australia.

Aussies had their own, regular version of Big Brother on Channel 7 but that show has reportedly be canceled and won't return in 2024.

But, remember, if you’re a Brit visiting Australia, and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to ITVX, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Celebrity Big Brother" online, no matter where you are.

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2024 trailer

'Celebrity Big Brother' U.K. past series winners

PREVIOUS WINNERS:

Series 1 (2001): Jack Dee

Series 2 (2002): Mark Owen

Series 3 (2005): Bez

Series 4 (2006): Chantelle Houghton

Series 5 (2007): Shilpa Shetty

Series 6 (2009): Ulrika Jonsson

Series 7 (2010): Alex Reid

Series 8 (2011): Paddy Doherty

Series 9 (Winter 2012): Denise Welch

Series 10 (Summer 2012): Julian Clary

Series 11 (Winter 2013): Rylan Clark

Series 12 (Summer 2013): Charlotte Crosby

Series 13 (Winter 2014): Jim Davidson

Series 14 (Summer 2014): Gary Busey

Series 15 (Winter 2015): Katie Price

Series 16 (Summer 2015): James Hill

Series 17 (Winter 2016): Scotty T

Series 18 (Summer 2016): Stephen Bear

Series 19 (Winter 2017): Coleen Nolan

Series 20 (Summer 2017): Sarah Harding

Series 21 (Winter 2018): Courtney Act

Series 22 (Summer 2018): Ryan Thomas

Series 23 (Spring 2024): Winner TBC