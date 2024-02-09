How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 — stream new episodes online from anywhere

Prepare for take off, because it's time for RuPaul and eleven era-defining Drag Race queens to soar. The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World sees byotches from Blighty taking on competition from all corners of the globe. All eight episodes will be streaming for free on the BBC iPlayer in the U.K., and here we'll explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World streaming details RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episodes drop on Fridays at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m ET / 1 p.m. PT) from Feb. 9

• U.K. — BBC Three / BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — WOW Presents Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

These international icons are putting global diplomacy to the test, as they seek to drop, split and lip-sync for their lives with a grand prize of £50,000 on the line.

Holding up the U.K.'s end (it's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it!), are four familiar mugs from Drag Race seasons gone by. As well as Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde and Tia Kofi, there's also the adorable Gothy Kendoll — the first contestant ever to be eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.

But the competition from abroad is stiff. Together with queens from the U.S., reinas from Spain and koningins from the Netherlands, there are three contestants who have been runner-up in their own domestic iterations of the Drag Race: Hannah Conda from Australia, La Grande Dame from France and Marina Summers from The Philippines.

Joining Mama Ru to decide who will get the cash prize and be crowned the new 'Queen of the Mother Tucking World', will be usual judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, together with an array of guest judges. We already know that they will include actor Richard E. Grant, supermodel Adwoa Aboah, singer Jane McDonald and "bona fide gay icon" Sinitta, but there are plenty more still to be ru-vealed.

It’s back and fiercer than ever! You'll find a full list of this year's contestants at the bottom of this page. But if you simply want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 in the U.K. and beyond — including free options — then just keep reading.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 for free

British drag fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 for free! The show is airing on BBC Three, and it will also stream live and via catch-up on the channel's free BBC iPlayer streaming service and app.

Episode 1 drops at 9 p.m. GMT on Friday, February 9, with subsequent instalments of the eight-episode series going out in the same slot each week. All you need to watch is a U.K. TV licence.

Anyone who is traveling outside the U.K. and wants to use the free BBC iPlayer service will need ExpressVPN or similar so you can watch as if you were back at home. Instructions follow below...

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, Feb. 9

Friday, Feb. 9 Episode 2: Friday, Feb. 16

Friday, Feb. 16 Episode 3: Friday, Feb. 23

Friday, Feb. 23 Episode 4: Friday, Mar. 1

Friday, Mar. 1 Episode 5: Friday, Mar. 8

Friday, Mar. 8 Episode 6: Friday, Mar. 15

Friday, Mar. 15 Episode 7: Friday, Mar. 22

Friday, Mar. 22 Episode 8: Friday, Mar. 29

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.K. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view iPlayer, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or your normal streaming service and watch RuPaul's Drag Race streams as if you were back home.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 streams by country

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 in the U.S.?

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World from Friday, February 9 on WOW Presents Plus, a streaming service that focuses on the glorious world of drag. Episodes go out every Friday from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

WOW Presents Plus is the only streaming service featuring Werq The World, UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya, and hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming.

The service costs $4.99/month or $49.99/year. If you've not watched the show before and want to see what it's all about, you can watch the first episode absolutely free!

Can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 in Canada?

Just like the first season, the new run of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World is slated to be shown on streaming service Crave in Canada. Episodes will go out simultaneously with the U.S. Scroll up for our full episode guide.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 in Australia?

Just like in the U.S., Aussies can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2 online thanks to the dedicated WOW Presents Plus.

Because of the time difference, episodes will go out on Saturdays, starting with the premiere on Saturday, February 10.

The price for the service is AU$7.38/month and $73.92/year.

A Brit who's Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch BBC iPlayer via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs the World season 2: meet the queens

U.K. queens

Swipe to scroll horizontally Queen Age Country Choriza May 32 U.K. Gothy Kendoll 26 U.K. Jonbers Blonde 34 U.K. Tia Kofi 33 U.K.

Global queens

Swipe to scroll horizontally Queen Age Country Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha 26 Spain Hannah Conda 31 Australia Keta Minaj 40 The Netherlands La Grande Dame 24 France Marina Summers 26 The Philippines Mayhem Miller 41 U.S. Scarlet Envy 31 U.S.