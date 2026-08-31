OpenAI is leaving Cursor in November — here are your 3 options

Following Cursor's acquisition by SpaceX, OpenAI plans to end its direct model-access agreement with the AI coding platform. OpenAI has proposed November 12, 2026 as the cutoff date, although the exact timing could still change.

That sounds dramatic, particularly if GPT models are a regular part of your Cursor workflow. But it doesn't mean you'll suddenly be unable to use OpenAI models inside Cursor.

OpenAI has already outlined several ways Cursor users can continue accessing its models after the agreement ends. And for many people, there's nothing you need to change just yet.

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Here's what's happening — and the three options you'll have.

Why is OpenAI leaving Cursor?

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The change comes after SpaceX acquired Cursor, triggering a change-of-control provision in OpenAI's agreement with the company.

OpenAI says it has proposed ending the agreement on November 12, although Cursor could choose to terminate access earlier. Until then, existing OpenAI models should continue to work through Cursor as they do today.

There's one important distinction, though: OpenAI says future models won't be made available to Cursor under the existing agreement.

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That means this isn't simply about whether GPT models already inside Cursor disappear. It's also about whether Cursor users will have access to OpenAI's newest models going forward.

Fortunately, OpenAI isn't closing the door completely.

Option 1: Bring your own OpenAI API key

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The most straightforward workaround is to connect your own OpenAI API key to Cursor.

Cursor already lets users enter an OpenAI API key in its settings, which allows supported Chat and Agent requests to go directly through OpenAI rather than Cursor's model agreement.

There are some significant limitations.

Your API key won't replace OpenAI access everywhere inside Cursor. According to OpenAI, it won't work with features including Cursor Tab and autocomplete, Auto, Cloud or Background Agents, Automations, Cursor CLI or Cursor's API and SDK.

You'll also pay separately for API usage. Your ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription doesn't include OpenAI API credits, so heavy usage could add another bill.

Still, if you primarily want GPT models available for Chat and Agent tasks, this may be the simplest option.

Option 2: Use OpenAI's Codex extension

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There's another route if you're primarily using Cursor as a coding environment rather than relying on its AI layer: OpenAI's Codex IDE extension.

Because Cursor is based on VS Code, users can install compatible extensions directly inside the editor. OpenAI recommends its Codex IDE extension as one way to continue accessing its coding agent after the Cursor agreement ends.

This is an interesting option because it essentially separates the two products. Cursor remains your editor, while OpenAI provides the AI coding experience through its own extension.

For developers who specifically want OpenAI's latest coding models and agents, this could ultimately be the better long-term solution.

Option 3: Stick with Cursor — and use another model

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The third option may also be the easiest: don't do anything.

OpenAI isn't the only AI provider available through Cursor, and the company has increasingly built its product around giving users access to multiple models.

Anthropic's Claude is a major alternative for coding, and Cursor also offers its own models and access to models from other providers.

Cursor co-founder Michael Truell has said OpenAI currently accounts for only around 5% of Cursor's model traffic, suggesting the platform is far less dependent on OpenAI than the headlines might make it appear.

So if you're not particularly attached to GPT, you may barely notice the change.

The takeaway

One of Cursor's biggest advantages has been the ability to choose between competing AI models inside a single coding environment. But SpaceX now owns a platform that depends, in part, on AI models supplied by companies competing with Elon Musk's own AI businesses.

OpenAI is the first major provider to change its relationship with Cursor following the acquisition. Whether it will be the last could matter much more than what happens on November 12.

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