What to stream: Prime Video’s best summer hits, as ranked by 5,000 of our readers

Summer is winding down already, and if you're anything like me, you've been curled up on the couch weathering this heat wave in the glorious AC. Prime Video had an especially strong slate these past few months, so there's been no shortage of ways to spend a weekend inside. However, even the best streaming services churn out duds from time to time.

To see which Prime Video originals are worth your time, we created a poll asking for the best Prime Video movies and shows of the summer so far. More than 5,400 readers weighed in, giving us an interesting snapshot of what audiences have been loving this summer.

Taking home the crown was "Ride or Die" with 1,863 votes (34%), Prime Video's action comedy series created by comedian and writer Tessa Coates. Coming in a distant second with less than half the votes (786 votes, 14%) was the true crime documentary series "Murder 101." Finishing just behind it is "Every Year After" with 705 votes (13%), proving that Prime Video viewers still have a soft spot for glossy romances. Prime Video's adaptation of the iconic anime "The Ghost in the Shell" came next with 503 votes (9%).

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Below, you'll find the full poll results. And if you're curious how Netflix compares, check out the winners of our best Netflix originals reader vote. Don't agree with the winner? Let us know in the comments which Prime Video movies or shows you think should have taken home the crown.

The complete breakdown of votes

Ride or Die — 1,863 (34%)

Murder 101 — 786 (14%)

Every Year After — 705 (13%)

The Ghost in the Shell — 503 (9%)

Your Fault: London — 468 (9%)

See You at Work Tomorrow — 430 (8%)

Elle — 358 (7%)

The Legend of Vox Machina (season 4) — 316 (6%)

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