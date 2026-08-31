September is here, and TV is far from slowing down. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve selected this week’s biggest new shows to watch across Netflix, Hulu and the best streaming services, with British crime, football frauds, Dickensian drama and enough Star Wars Lego to fill a galaxy far, far away.

"The Gentlemen" season 2 brings Guy Ritchie’s gangster world back for another round, while "Chad Powers" season 2 sends its unlikely football star back onto the field. "A Tale of Two Cities" puts a fresh spin on the Charles Dickens classic, and there are also new takes from beloved franchises: "The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" and "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian." Plus, "Silo" season 3 reaches its finale after a season of increasingly ominous revelations.

Whether you want prestige drama, ridiculous disguises or block-sized space adventures, there’s something worth watching as September gets underway. Here’s my guide to what’s new on TV this week.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Ted Lasso" season 4 and "Silo" season 3, and is currently enjoying "Furious" and "Married at First Sight."

‘The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special’ (Adult Swim)

Robot Chicken [adult swim] Special | August 30 - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A nostalgia cruise with a Titanic-sized problem.

The plot: Adult Swim is throwing itself a 25th-anniversary party, and naturally, things go terribly awry. “Robot Chicken” packs characters from across the network’s gloriously strange history onto one cruise, where the festivities end with a disaster, a courtroom and Harvey Birdman attempting to find someone to blame.

Premiere date: Special on Monday, Aug. 30 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Adult Swim and next day on HBO Max

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ (Disney+)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | September 2 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: This is the (animated LEGO) way.

The plot: Mando and Grogu’s entire three-season saga gets the LEGO treatment, from their earliest adventures to their latest run-ins with trouble. When the pair reunites with old friends for a party, a new pirate menace crashes the celebration. Familiar voices include Amy Sedaris, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sackhoff.

Premiere date: Special on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 3 a.m ET

Where to watch: Disney+

‘Chad Powers’ season 2 (Hulu)

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Nothing says everything is totally normal like a suspicious mustache.

The plot: Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) is finding that his Chad Powers disguise is getting harder to keep up. With Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan) growing suspicious, Russ needs to keep the secret alive long enough to get the Catfish to the College Football Playoff.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Hulu

‘The Gentlemen’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Succession,” but everyone has a body count.

The plot: A year after teaming up to expand Bobby’s criminal empire abroad, Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) are discovering that bigger isn’t necessarily better. When Bobby (Ray Winstone) makes some questionable decisions that threaten the operation, the duo must decide whether to seize control or watch everything unravel. Meanwhile, a parade of mysterious new players arrives to complicate matters.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘Silo’ season 3 finale (Apple TV)

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Apocalypse now.

The plot: The end of the world has come. Now what? Hopefully, we’ll find out how Daniel and Helen are faring in their separate silos after the nuclear bombs rained down. Meanwhile, in the present day, Bernard’s “cleaning” has bought time for the mechanicals to carry out a plan to prevent the Algorithm from poison-gassing them all. Though Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) seems out of the loop, Camille (Alexandria Riley) is enraged and it’s likely the Algorithm will not be happy either.

Premiere date: Episode 10 on Friday, Sept. 4 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘A Tale of Two Cities’ (MGM+)

A Tale of Two Cities (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Dickensian drama with a lot of swooning.

The plot: In 1782 London, Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) discovers her long-lost father may still be alive in Paris. When the messenger, Charles Darnay (François Civil), is arrested for treason, Lucie turns to lawyer Sydney Carton (Kit Harington) for help. Cue a tangled romance, simmering rivalries and two men whose fates are intertwined.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m ET

Where to watch: MGM+

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