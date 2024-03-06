How to watch 'Family Guy' season 22 online — start time and TV channel for the animated favorite

After a mid-season break, Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie and, of course, Brian, are back to complete the latest run of "Family Guy". Over 400 episodes in, Seth MacFarlane's irreverent animation is still going strong — season 23 has already been commissioned for later in the year.

"Family Guy" season 22 returns in a brand new slot on Fox, moving from its traditional Sunday night to Wednesdays. And Americans abroad can watch "Family Guy" season 22 from anywhere with a VPN — we explain how to stream "Family Guy" online from wherever you are below.

"Family Guy" season 22: start time, TV channel ► U.S. air dates: Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. GMT (Thu) / 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Thu)

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Season 22 has already seen Meg giving birth as a surrogate for Bruce and Jeffery, Peter taking a job in a supermarket and an unexpected vacation to Florida, among various shark attacks, kidnappings and Kevin James apparitions. Needless to say, there's never a dull moment in Quahog.

With MacFarlane's enthusiastic support for the WGA writers' strike last year, season 22 of "Family Guy" has been understandably affected. But we're still expecting a full 20-episode run, and episode 10 (titled "Cabin Pressure") sees the Griffin family head to Maine to stay in a luxurious log cabin with all their friends. No prizes for guessing that the trip doesn't run altogether smoothly — let's just say, there's a reason they don't make buildings out of wood anymore...

Ready to rejoin the Griffins? Here's what you need to know to watch "Family Guy" season 22 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "Family Guy" season 22 from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Family Guy" if you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick as one of the best VPNs overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and is great for streaming.

Among our favorite VPN services, ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a safe bet.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website, app or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch "Family Guy" season 22 online in the U.S.

"Family Guy" season 22 started back in October and is now returning for the completion of its run. Episodes go out on Wednesdays on Fox — not Sundays like it usually does.

If you intend to watch along when they go out, be sure to check your listings for the timings as "Family Guy's" slot doesn't always stay the same. For example, episode 10 (on Wed, Mar. 6) is at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, while episode 11 (Wed, Mar. 13) broadcasts at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu, which can also be accessed via the Disney Plus bundle.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, starting at just $40/month. The Sling Blue package includes more than 35 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get well over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

How to watch "Family Guy" season 22 in Canada

Season 22 episodes of "Family Guy" will be broadcast on local Fox channels on Wednesdays at the same time as they are south of the border — so episode 10 will be Wednesday, March 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

For streamers, "Family Guy" is now a Disney Plus property in Canada, so that's where season 22 episodes will land (episodes 1 through 9 are already there). At present, no confirmation is available as to when new episodes will hit the platform.

How to watch "Family Guy" season 22 in the U.K.

"Family Guy" season 22 is on Disney Plus in the U.K. — with episodes 1-9 on the platform and ready to watch — but Brits have to be patient to get new episodes.

At the start of the season 22 run, episodes hit Disney Plus in the U.K. almost two months after they aired in the U.S. So we'd expect episode 10 to land in late April or early May.

Disney Plus prices start from just £4.99/month in the U.K.

If you're an American in the U.K. right now and want to watch your home stream, simply use a VPN to access your streaming account from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch "Family Guy" season 22 in Australia?

Disney Plus is now the home of "Family Guy" in Australia, but you have to be patient Down Under. Season 21 only just dropped in January 2024, so it looks like you're in for a long wait before season 22 episodes will be available.

Remember: if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Hulu, Sling or Fubo to stream "Family Guy". All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

"Family Guy" cast

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin and Glenn Quagmire

as Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin and Glenn Quagmire Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

as Lois Griffin Seth Green as Chris Griffin

as Chris Griffin Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin

as Meg Griffin Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown