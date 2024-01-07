How to watch Grimsburg season 1 online — start time and TV channel for animated sitcom starring Jon Hamm

He's foiled a cannibalistic clown, correctly identified a mid-century armoire (tougher than it sounds) and even caught Mary Choppins in the act, but nothing could prepare Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm), the self-proclaimed "world's most smartest detective", for his toughest case to date: cracking his wife and son.

Grimsburg season 1 debuts on Fox on Sunday, January 7. Americans abroad can watch Grimsburg season 1 from anywhere with a VPN.

Grimsburg season 1: release date, TV channel ► U.S. premiere: Sunday, January 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Jan. 8) / 12 p.m. AEDT

• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu

The ultimate playboy cop, Marvin's a magnet for all manner of trouble, whether that be one of Grimsburg's knife-wielding thugs, incinerated buildings or lascivious damsels in distress, but in his bid to win his ex-wife Harmony back he's going to have to face a challenge altogether more daunting.

Spending time with Stan, his angst-ridden son, is Marvin's idea of a nightmare, but there'll be no happy ending for the Flute clan unless he can learn how to become a good father. Fortunately for Marvin, it appears that the road to domestic harmony is paved with a rogues' gallery of villains.

Also starring Christina Hendricks, Alan Tudyk and Patton Oswalt, it's already been renewed for a second season, and here's what you need to know to watch Grimsburg season 1 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Grimsburg season 1 from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Grimsburg season 1 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Grimsburg season 1 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Grimsburg season 1 premieres on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. Episode 2 will air at the same time on January 14. Subsequent instalments will air on the same channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Sunday, February 18.

Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Can you watch Grimsburg season 1 in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release Grimsburg beyond the U.S..

Grimsburg cast

Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh

Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers

Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang

Rosie Perez as Detective Martina Martinez

Kaniehtiio Horn as Wynona Whitecloud

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Chief Stamos

Jaime Camil as Mayor Dilquez

Amy Sedaris as Lil’ Betsy

Patton Oswalt as Slasher

Christina Hendricks as Anna