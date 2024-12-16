How to gift streaming services this holiday season: Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more

Figuring out what to get everyone for the holidays can be tough. If you're out of ideas, we've got a good one for you: streaming.

Streaming services are a great holiday gift for several reasons. First, pretty much everyone likes streaming movies and TV shows. Second, you don't even have to know the person well; they'll find something to watch whether they're into thrillers, romantic comedies, reality dating shows, nature documentaries or standup comedy.

Third, streaming costs a pretty penny these days. Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for four streaming services, according to a Deloitte report. That's a hefty $732 a year.

And lastly, if you're anything like me, you may procrastinate your holiday shopping until the last minute. Giving a streaming service as a gift takes just a few clicks, less than five minutes and can be done entirely online. No need to navigate the crush at the stores.

So, how can you give the gift of streaming? Here's our handy guide.

How to gift Netflix

Though it may seem like everyone already has Netflix, that's not really the case. I personally have at least a handful of friends who don't have it because of the password-sharing crackdown (got booted from their parent's account and didn't sign up for their own). And even if they already have Netflix, who wouldn't want to get it for free for a month or several?

How to gift it: Netflix gift cards can be purchased in amounts from $15 to $200 via Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target. They can be used to start a new account or added to an existing account.

How to gift Disney Plus

Disney Plus is almost a necessity for families. The kids can endlessly rewatch Pixar movies like "Inside Out 2" and sing along to "Moana" and "Frozen," while the parents can tune into the latest Marvel titles like "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Andor." And don't forget their library of classics like "Cinderella," all of "The Simpsons," Disney Channel original movies and shows, and NatGeo nature specials.

How to gift it: Buy a Disney Plus gift card at the Disney Store. Beware of buying one from other retailers as customers have complained they can't redeem theirs.

How to gift Hulu

Hulu is one of my must-have streaming services. Not only does it have its own fantastic originals like "Only Murders in the Building," it also streams FX shows such as the award-winning "Shogun" and "The Bear" and next-day episodes of ABC and Fox series. That way, you can cut the cord yet still watch "Abbott Elementary," "Grey's Anatomy" and "9-1-1." And you can bundle Hulu with Disney Plus at a discount.

How to gift it: Buy Hulu gift cards for $25 or $50 at Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart. They can be redeemed by new or existing subscribers.

How to gift Prime Video

It's easy to think of Prime Video as a nice add-on to the free shipping and other benefits of a Prime membership. But Prime Video is a really great streamer that anyone can subscribe to on its own to access shows like "The Boys," "Reacher," "The Summer I Turned Pretty," "Wheel of Time" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Plus, Prime Video gets a ton of classic and recent movies.

How to gift it: Amazon gift cards can be applied to a Prime membership or a standalone Prime Video subscription ($9/month).

How to gift Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has made great strides since its launch, in both its interface and content offering. It's now regularly debuting originals, mostly in the Taylor Sheridan Televisual Universe or "Star Trek" universe. And the streamer still has next-day CBS episodes, so you can cut the cord while still watching "NCIS" franchise, "Survivor" and "Ghosts." And with the most expensive tier, Paramount Plus With Showtime, you can view your local CBS feed live, so you can tune into sports games from the NFL, March Madness, the PGA tour and UEFA Champions League.

How to gift it: Paramount Plus gift cards can be purchased in amounts from $25 to $100 from the website or from digital retailers including Best Buy and Walmart.

How to gift Peacock

Peacock is a favorite of mine because it really has everything for a reasonable price ($8): originals like "The Traitors" and "Poker Face"; next-day episodes of NBC and Bravo shows, so you can get your "Law and Order" and "Real Housewives" fix; and Universal movies ranging from "Twisters" to "Conclave." This will be the streaming home of "Wicked." Peacock also streams a ton of live sports, including the Olympics, Premier League, NFL and WWE.

How to gift it: Peacock gift cards are available for purchase in amounts from $25 to $150 at their website.

How to gift Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus gets high marks in my book. It's the only major streaming service left that costs $10 or less and doesn't play ads. Granted, the trade-off is that its library is much smaller than that of Netflix or Max. Apple TV Plus pretty much only offers originals, but their batting average on those originals is very good. Some of my favorite shows of the last few years are on the service, including "Severance," "Shrinking," "Silo," "For All Mankind" and "Bad Sisters." Their original movies are more hit-or-miss, but they were the home of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the Oscar-winning "CODA."

How to gift it: Buy an Apple gift card at their online store or via Amazon or Best Buy.

How to gift Max

Max has consistently ranked on our list of the best streaming services because of quantity and quality. It boasts a deep library of excellent movies and shows, including prestige HBO dramas like "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos," DC superhero flicks and recent blockbusters. The addition of Discovery content (home DIY, true crime docs, baking competitions, etc.) rounds out the platform.

How to gift it: Unfortunately, Max gift cards are not a thing. So, you have to create a Max account for the recipient using their email address and your credit card information.