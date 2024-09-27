My favorite dark thriller just proved it's one of the best shows on TV — and it deserves to be watched

Jumping into a new show has always been a bit of a struggle for me. I hate wasting time on something that ends up going downhill after a couple of seasons. Take "Supernatural", for example. It really lost its spark over 15 seasons (that’s more than 300 episodes!), and I bailed out halfway. But there’s one show that’s managed to keep me hooked and on the edge of my seat every season, and that’s "From".

Even as someone who’s seen more than their fair share of incredibly dark thrillers, "From" has always stood out. Its relentless tension, very mysterious setting and interesting characters makes it a show I constantly find myself recommending.

I’ve written about "From" a few times already (including the latest season's premiere), often to shout from the rooftops about how underrated it is, and I’ve been urging people to give it a chance. That said, I did feel apprehensive going into season 3. The second season ended on such a shocking note that I wondered — can the show keep up this level of intensity? Would it start to lose the magic, as so many thrillers before it have done? I’m happy to say my fears vanished instantly after the first episode.

With season 3, "From" not only delivers on its potential, it exceeds it. The show has proven once again that it deserves to be regarded as one of the best on TV right now — and it’s about time more people realized that. Here's why you need to binge-watch this masterpiece now...

'From' knows how to build a mystery

If you haven't seen or even heard of "From", let me give you a brief rundown of what it's all about. But if you prefer to dive in without knowing anything at all, stop reading here and go and add the show to your watchlist…

At its core, "From" is about a seemingly ordinary small town where the residents are trapped, unable to leave no matter how hard they try. Each night, terrifying creatures emerge from the forest surrounding the town, and survival becomes a dangerous game. The show follows a few key characters — Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), who tries to keep the town safe; the Matthews family, newcomers struggling to adjust to this strange, isolated place; and a range of other residents, all dealing with their own fears and problems.

The premise sounds simple enough, but there’s so much more than just being trapped in a town full of monsters (as scary as that sounds). "From" knows how to build on its mystery season after season. Rather than laying all the cards on the table too quickly or letting the story lose its momentum, the show drip-feeds us bits of information. Every episode seems to end with a shocking twist or a cliffhanger that leaves you craving more, and trust me when I say you’ll be clicking "next episode" until you’ve reached the end.

If you do need a bit more convincing though in terms of the mysterious plot, I can offer a deeper exploration without veering too much into spoiler territory.

The story kicks off with a family, the Matthews, who are on a road trip through rural America. During their journey, they take a wrong turn and find themselves in a small town surrounded by dense, ominous woods. I have to say that these characters, particularly parents Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jim (Eion Bailey), do a great job at playing a close but secretly broken family. While "From" is centered around the town’s mystery it still takes time to fully flesh out its characters.

The Matthews family soon discovers that all the other residents are trapped in a nightmarish loop, unable to leave no matter how far they drive. Each night, creatures disguised as humans come from the forest, tearing into anyone caught outside after dark. And yes, there is gore, but it’s not some mindless attempt to make you feel sick. In fact, gory sequences are not a common occurrence in the show, and you’ll only see them when it’s necessary to the plot.

But at the heart of this town and its terrifying mystery is Boyd (Perrineau), a determined leader who tries to maintain order and protect the townspeople from the growing dangers. Perrineau is the shining star in this thriller, as he can go from giving inspirational speeches with his head held high to wheeling another body down the street with a face as hard as stone. "From" does know how to pace its mystery well, but Boyd himself is a mystery in his own right, and he really grounds this story.

Below I'll be delving into just how incredible "From" season 3 is, so if you haven't watched the show I would suggest clicking off this article and streaming the first two seasons on Prime Video. If you're all caught up, let's talk about it...

'From' season 3 raises the bar once again

Although we currently only have the first episode of season 3 available, it’s evident that "From" is once again elevating its standards in the realm of horror. This season dives straight back into the dark, intense action that has defined the series from the start. If the upcoming episodes keep up this momentum, we’re definitely in for a wild ride.

One of the most exciting aspects of this new season is seeing Tabitha back in the real world. Her return allows the show to explore new angles and prevent it from feeling too similar to past seasons, which is something I appreciate. We’re essentially just as confused as her character, and I know her time will be spent well as she figures out how to get back to her family in the town.

Boyd is still doing his best to hold everything together as a leader, but we’re finally seeing cracks in his resolve. The looming threat of dwindling food supplies makes everything feel much more urgent. I’m excited to see how Boyd will handle such physical and emotional torment considering he’s what’s keeping people sane.

We also get a closer look at the creatures in their true, terrifying (and undeniably ugly) form. While some initially appear as humans like always, others make more of an effort to transform their face, and it’s something I can’t even describe (wendigo-looking things with extremely sharp teeth?). Regardless, this season is already pure nightmare fuel, and the creatures aren’t even the end of it. When you think you have a handle on the situation, the shocking twist at the end of episode 1 completely flips the narrative on its head. I won’t even go into it…

In season 3, you still get the sense that you’re only scratching the surface of what’s really going on in this eerie town. "From" doesn’t rush to provide answers either — it’s the kind of show where you know the true resolution won’t come until the very last season. That slow burn only makes the experience more addictive, and I can’t help but keep coming back for more.

“From” season 3 is now available on MGM Plus with new episodes dropping every Sunday.