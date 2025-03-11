‘From’ season 4 producers reveal release window — and I’m starting to get nervous

As someone who’s completely obsessed with “From,” I’ve been eagerly waiting for any news about season 4. The show’s mind-bending mysteries and constant twists make it my favorite dark thriller on TV, so I was really hoping for a 2025 return. But now, after hearing what the producers have to say, I can’t help but feel nervous.

Season 3 only wrapped up a few months ago in November 2024, leaving us with a shocking character death and more questions than answers. The show also started peeling back the layers of its many mysteries, but let’s be real, there’s still so much we don’t know.

Now, with this update, we finally have a clearer idea of when “From” season 4 might arrive. In an interview with Emmanuel Noisette, Jeff Pinkner said: “There were a slew of rumors that the show would not be on the air until 2026. We're wildly hopeful that it will be on the air in 2025.” (h/t The Direct).

However, John Griffin was quick to correct that estimate, explaining that filming still has a long way to go: “Let me interject before we move on to the next question, if I may, because I don't want either Jeff or I to get hunted down by angry people. Jeff, correct me if I'm wrong, we're probably not going to be done shooting until the holidays. So in all likelihood, it would be early 2026, no?”

Pinkner then confirmed the likelihood will be “early 2026.” So yes, that means we have quite a while to wait until this show hits the small screen again. And it pains me to say. With the new timeline, I’m starting to worry if the wait is going to be worth it…

Here’s why I’m worried about the release window

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

The trend I’m seeing with more and more shows nowadays is that the gap between seasons keeps getting longer, and I’m starting to worry that “From” will fall into the same pattern. It’s tough to stay connected to a show when the wait feels like forever, and as much as I love the mystery and tension, I fear that prolonged gaps will make it harder for the show to keep its grip on fans.

All you have to do is look at massive hits like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Euphoria.” Sure, these shows have far more complex production processes, special effects, bigger budgets, and even scheduling conflicts with their star-studded casts. But despite all that, it feels like the lengthy delays have already started to turn audiences off.

One of my biggest concerns is that the longer “From” takes to return, the greater the risk of losing the momentum it built during its explosive season 3 finale. That finale not only solidified the show as the No. 3 most talked-about series online at the time but also propelled it to the top spot as the most-watched TV show on MGM Plus and Epix.

The mysteries of that season set the stage for even wilder twists and revelations, and I can’t help but feel that if the show doesn’t maintain this level of excitement, it might fall off the radar.

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Filming for “From” season 4 is set to kick off in 2025, once again in Nova Scotia, Canada. However, with Griffin's update that production likely won’t wrap until the holiday season, it looks like 2026 will be the earliest we’ll get new episodes (unless there’s a major shift in the timeline).

The previous seasons of “From” were released in consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024), but each season's premiere has been pushed further into the calendar. Given this trend, it seems almost certain that the show won’t make it to screens in 2025, as much as I'm hoping it somehow will.

I don’t want “From” to end up like so many shows before it — building up a loyal fanbase only to risk cancellation before we get the answers we’ve been craving. This show has so much potential, and with all its lingering questions, I really hope it doesn’t lose its place in the spotlight. However, I still have faith that my favorite dark thriller will keep the story fresh and engaging. Let’s just hope the wait doesn’t drag.

In the meantime, here are the best shows like “From” to stream now. You can also watch all three seasons of “From” on MGM Plus for a refresher.