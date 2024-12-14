I’m rewatching 'From' and it’s even better the second time around — here’s why you need to binge it before season 4

“From” is hands-down my favorite dark thriller of all time, and I can’t stop thinking about it (or writing about it, for that matter). Not long ago, I voiced my concerns about the future of “From” when season 4 was announced, but after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that wrapped up the latest season, I’m officially eating my words. I’m so excited that season 4 is on the way since it’s proven it has the dedicated fanbase to keep going, yet somehow, it still feels incredibly underrated.

Unfortunately, there’s some bad news: “From” season 4 won’t come out until 2026, and honestly, that stings. To keep my soul intact, I decided to rewatch the first three seasons, and I’m so glad I did. I’m not usually one for rewatching shows (I’m pretty picky when it comes to TV), but “From” is the rare exception. Not only is it an incredible show, but revisiting it with some answers already in hand offers a completely different experience.

When I first watched “From,” I was completely absorbed in the mysteries and the intense, suspenseful nighttime scenes where the creatures emerged to terrorize the town. But on my rewatch, I found myself focusing more on the characters and the subtle details I missed the first time around. With season 3 revealing a lot of answers, it was interesting to realize that many of those answers had been right in front of us all along.

Be warned, spoilers ahead for “From” seasons 1-3

You’ll notice things you didn’t spot before in ‘From’

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

One of the best parts of rewatching your favorite show is catching those finer details the creators cleverly tucked in. “From” is packed with these hidden nuances, and it's interesting to spot them now that I know a few of the answers. This includes the shocking revelation that Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jade (David Alpay) are actually reincarnated lovers, brought back to the town to save the ghost children, and if they fail, they’ll be reincarnated once more.

When I first learned this twist, it completely threw me off, but on a second watch, it all fell into place. From the start, Tabitha and Jade share undeniable chemistry, but what really stands out is that they both arrive in town on the same day. They’re also the only two people actively trying to unravel the town’s mysteries and understand why ghostly children keep appearing.

Then there's Tabitha's daughter, Julie (Hannah Cheramy), who has the ability to time travel within the town. At the start of season 2, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) finds himself trapped at the bottom of a well, unable to escape. Just when it seems like all hope is lost, a rope is mysteriously thrown down to him, and we are left wondering who could have been behind it. Turns out, it's Julie. She traveled back in time to that exact moment and threw the rope down to Boyd, a seemingly minor point at the time, but one that made my rewatch even better.

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

In the season 1 finale, Jim (Eion Bailey) sends out a desperate radio signal and hears an eerie voice warning him that his wife shouldn’t be digging a hole (a direct reference to the one Tabitha was excavating beneath their house). At the time, the voice seemed like a device to heighten tension in the scene. However, looking back, it becomes clear just how important this moment was.

Two seasons later, the voice’s chilling origin is unveiled in the season 3 finale with the arrival of the terrifying “Man in Yellow” (Douglas E. Hughes). In a haunting confrontation, he tells Jim he tried to warn him, repeating the ominous line about his wife’s digging. The encounter takes a gruesome turn when the Man in Yellow savagely kills Jim by tearing out his throat. Rewatching the first two seasons reveals that this menacing voice wasn’t a one-time occurrence, and we had been in fact hearing it all along.

There are countless more details I could dive into, but I’d be here for days trying to cover them all. Instead, I want to focus on the characters next and how my rewatch has changed my perspective on them. Typically, when you watch a show filled with mysteries, it’s all about piecing together clues and anticipating the next big reveal. But watching it again, I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the characters and how they've evolved throughout each season.

‘From’ has some of the best character development

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Character development is the heart of any great show. Without strong, well-developed characters, the story falls flat. Fortunately, “From” excels in this area, taking the time to deeply flesh out its characters, sometimes at the expense of pacing, but always for the sake of richer storytelling. While the show has a large ensemble cast, and some characters may take a backseat occasionally, the central figures are compelling enough to keep you hooked throughout.

Boyd, the town sheriff, is undeniably one of the show's standout characters, serving as its emotional anchor. As a central figure in most scenes, we gain deep insights into his psyche and greatest fears. The town constantly tests his resilience, whether by forcing him to witness heartbreaking deaths or through haunting hallucinations of deceased community members. Rewatching season 1 with the knowledge of everything he endures by season 3 is fascinating as you get to see how much his character evolves over time.

“From” is also about survival through unity, with an emphasis on the importance of family. Boyd, his son Ellis (Corteon Moore), and daughter-in-law Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) share an unbreakable bond, while Tabitha remains close to her husband Jim and their children, Julie and Ethan (Simon Webster). Victor (Scott McCord) has recently been reunited with his long-lost father, and then there’s Kenny (Ricky He), who tragically lost both parents to the creatures lurking in the town, yet continues to persevere. However, looking back at the earlier seasons, it’s truly heartbreaking to witness how Kenny’s innocence and kind nature are slowly eroded by his grim, inevitable future.

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

The character who truly embodies the “deserved better” trope is undoubtedly Jim. His death at the end of season 3 was not only shocking but also heart-wrenching, especially considering his daughter, Julie, traveled through time in a desperate attempt to save him, only to fail. While Jim had his fair share of questionable moments and wasn’t always the best husband to Tabitha, rewatching the earlier seasons helped me notice his significant character development. It's as if, once a character starts to redeem themselves, it's a clear signal from the creators that they're probably on their way out.

Again, I could easily go on for days, but that’s just a testament to how incredible “From” is, especially when it comes to its subtle details and character development. It’s the kind of show you can rewatch countless times, and each time, you’ll discover something new or view a scene in a completely different light, now that you’ve got more answers. With season 4 already confirmed and a total of five seasons planned, now is the perfect moment to revisit.

If you’re a “From” fan and, like me, find yourself missing the show, I highly recommend giving it another watch. I promise you’ll be amazed at how much more you’ll notice the second time around. Otherwise, stream similar shows like “From” to get your fix while we wait for season 4!

Stream "From" seasons 1-3 on MGM Plus.