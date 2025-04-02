'From' season 4 finally got a huge filming update — but I have one burning question

It’s been a little quiet on the “From” season 4 news front lately. Back in March, the producers dropped the early 2026 release window, but since then, we've been left to stew in our own anticipation about when, where, how and what to expect.

Or maybe that’s just me, because I’m a little impatient when it comes to my favorite dark thriller, which just so happens to be one of the best shows on TV.

While it’s not exactly earth-shattering news, we do have an update on filming. TVLine recently reported that season 4 will be “in production this summer, in Nova Scotia.” So, just like the previous seasons, the new one will be filmed in the same location. This update fits right in with the release window of early 2026.

Given that season 3 took about five months to film and was released just four months after wrapping, it’s safe to say we can expect Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cursed town to return early next year.

This is definitely exciting because it finally gives us a rough idea of when to expect the new season. But honestly, that’s not what’s on my mind right now. “From” has always been filmed in the same location, and it’s perfect for creating that sense of claustrophobia and entrapment.

Still, there’s one burning question I just can’t shake…

Will we see new locations outside of the town in ‘From’ season 4?

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Anyone’s first thought would be, “But this show is about the town.” And that’s absolutely right. One of the biggest reasons “From” works so well is that it captures the desperation of these characters who are trapped, unable to escape a town overrun with brutal creatures and supernatural forces.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, the show is just as much about their attempts to break free. With the introduction of time travel, reincarnation and ancient rituals where people sacrificed their children for eternal survival, the town is literally the heart of everything.

(Image credit: Jessie Richmond/MGM+)

But to keep things from feeling repetitive, I think the show needs to start expanding its locations. An obvious comparison is “Lost,” which thrived on mystery, character development and shocking twists. But as it went on, it fell into a frustrating cycle of piling on new questions without resolving old ones. The show became far more engaging when it branched out to new locations while still pushing the story forward.

“From” could benefit from doing the same. Obviously, the producers won’t reveal if they have multiple filming locations (that would spoil the mystery), but it’s something I’ve been wondering about.

The only time we’ve really seen anything outside the town was when Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) fell from the lighthouse and woke up in a hospital in Maine, where she met Victor’s dad. This was a pretty big shock, but it served well to keep us engaged with what was happening, and actually made the mysteries even more exciting.

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Inside the town, we’ve already seen key landmarks like the underground tunnels explored by Tabitha and Jade (David Alpay), and the lighthouse Boyd (Perrineau) encountered in season 2. Maybe these could be gateways to something bigger — a fresh new location that adds more layers to the story.

I really enjoyed the show “Lost” until the final couple of seasons, when it left too many mysteries unresolved (and let’s not even get into the whole purgatory thing). That’s exactly what worries me about “From.”

Season 4 should absolutely keep its focus on the town and finally start answering some of its biggest questions. However, introducing one or two new locations that expand the mythology rather than just adding more confusion could make the story even more exciting. And let’s be honest, we all want to know more about that lighthouse…

For now, all we can do is wait until “From” season 4 hits MGM Plus sometime in 2026. In the meantime, I recommend binge-watching the show again because it’s even better the second time around.