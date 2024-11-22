'From' season 4 has been confirmed — but I have one major concern

Before diving in, I want to make it clear: “From” is one of my favorite shows of all time. In fact, I’d argue it’s currently the best dark thriller on TV . I stumbled across it after a recommendation and have been hooked ever since. However, as much as I love the show, that passion also comes with a heightened sense of concern for its future.

The recent renewal of “From” for a fourth season is obviously exciting news. Its growing popularity is keeping it safe from cancellation, which is a huge relief. But with season three nearing its finale, I can’t shake the feeling that the show isn’t pushing forward as boldly as it could.

While the renewal is great news, I can’t ignore my growing concerns about the future of “From” and how the plot will remain consistent and engaging. Here’s the one major worry that’s been on my mind…

‘From’ is getting wrapped up in too many mysteries

Spoilers for season 3 of "From" ahead!

One of the biggest strengths of “From” lies in its ability to keep viewers guessing. The show’s mysterious setting and complex lore have made it a standout in the genre. However, as season three nears its conclusion, there’s an increasing sense that “From” might be juggling too many mysteries for its own good.

From the origins of the town and the purpose of the mysterious creatures to the cryptic symbols and inexplicable occurrences that some characters experience, the show has introduced many intriguing threads. But instead of weaving them into a cohesive narrative, it seems to keep adding more. The result? A growing pile of unanswered questions, and I have to admit that I’m getting frustrated.

There’s even the mystery surrounding Fatima’s (Pegah Ghafoori) unnerving pregnancy and her encounters with the ghostly kimono woman. And then Tabitha’s (Catalina Sandino Moreno) newfound “spider sense” as we learn more about her potential connection with Victor (Scott McCord) and the town itself. Yes, there’s more. We can’t forget about the ghostly children wandering around, Jim (Eion Bailey) hearing his dead son through disconnected phones and the fact that time travel was confirmed in this season when Julie (Hannah Cheramy) unknowingly helped Boyd (Harold Perrineau) from the past.

There’s so many interesting things going on that it’s easy to get confused, and some of these mysterious things get pushed into the background. That includes characters like Jade (David Alpay), who has been hallucinating dead people and is somehow connected to the cryptic caves under the town. I know there’s more, but at this point I would be writing an essay about every single mystery in the show. With so many plotlines spinning simultaneously, “From” runs the risk of losing focus and alienating viewers like me who are desperate for clarity.

Of course, I understand that mystery is the lifeblood of the show, and it thrives on the unknown. But “From” season 3 has dragged out these mysteries for a bit too long, with most filler episodes revolving around uninteresting characters talking. I need the juicy stuff. The suspense and the shocking plot twists. I’ll even be happy with smaller revelations in each episode, because at least then I have the chance to piece plot points together.

When can we expect ‘From’ season 4?

For now, we know that production on the new 10-episode season of “From” begins in 2025 and the first episode won’t drop until 2026.

MGM Plus head Michael Wright said in a statement : “From has been a sensation for MGM Plus, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM Plus brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season four.”

Executive producer Jeff Pinkner also said in the same press release: “We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM Plus and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

These statements have reassured me a little bit, but we’re in season 3 right now, and I feel as though we’re still at the beginning of season 1 with how little we know. According to Forbes , the creators “have the whole thing worked out ahead of time.” If this is true, then I’ll let my concerns take a back seat. Let’s just hope that “From” season 4 gives us the answers we desperately need and ties everything together without becoming a reincarnated version of “Lost”.

You can stream all three seasons of “From” on MGM Plus.