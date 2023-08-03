7 best shows like From on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Max and more

While we were happy to see MGM Plus' nail-biting mystery/horror series From get renewed for a third season, we still have a while yet to learn the fate of Boyd Stevens, played by Lost‘s Harold Perrineau, and the other townsfolk.

As well as the truth behind the many mysteries plaguing the town, from the mysterious force that traps everyone who enters to the nightmarish creatures that come out at night. Oh, and what was with that mysterious boy in white that's lurking about but only some people seem able to see?

Series creator John Griffin (Crater) and Lost executive producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner have built a loyal fanbase well into From's second season. While you wait to see what happens next, we've pulled together seven more shows that blend horror, sci-fi and mystery in ways that always keep you guessing—and on the edge of your seat.

Here are seven more shows to watch if you like From.

Silo

Silo's killer first season (a second is already in the works) was enough for it to make our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows to watch. It's a dystopian, post-apocalyptic drama based on The Wool Trilogy — a series of self-published short stories and novels by best-selling author Hugh Howey.

The show revolves around the inhabitants of the Silo, a 144-story subterranean city that houses the last remnants of humanity on a ruined Earth. An authoritarian regime governs the community, forcing everyone to adhere to a strict rulebook "for the sake of the greater good" or else be exiled to the toxic world outside.

Of course, it's only a matter of time before one of the Silo's inhabitants starts asking too many questions. Enter Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who unexpectedly becomes the new sheriff in town. As she learns to navigate her new role, she sets out to discover what's really going on in the Silo — and whether the outside world truly is the desolate wasteland they've always been told.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

The Rig

From Line of Duty director John Strickland comes The Rig, a supernatural thriller about a remote oil rig off the coast of Scotland that becomes enveloped by a mysterious mist, cutting it off from all communication with the outside world.

The crew, led by Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) as Rose Mason and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Magnus MacMillan, are plunged into darkness when the mist rolls in, but the true horrors don't start until the fog leaves.

Some of the crew members seem possessed, and soon the others uncover spores left behind by the unnatural fog that seem to act like parasites, hijacking the hosts to do their bidding. It slowly becomes clear that the crew is dealing with forces beyond their imagination, and to survive, they're pushed to their limits and forced to ask questions about who they can really trust.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Severance

You'll often hear Black Mirror and Severance recommended in the same breath, but to me, Apple's mind-bending drama feels closer to supernatural mysteries like From.

This psychological thriller from creator/writer Dan Erickson and director/executive producer Ben Stiller revolves around the mysterious Lumon Industries, a biotech corporation that's invented a mysterious medical procedure known as "severance."

Employees who undergo the operation sever their consciousness at work from their life outside of it, effectively creating two people in one body. They essentially live two lives, and neither has any memories of the other. It's a chilling, dystopian execution of the idea of work/life balance.

When Mark (Adam Scott) and his colleagues Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro) welcome a new team member, Helly (Britt Lower), her arrival sends them down a rabbit hole to uncover Lumon's mysteries. Season one released to critical acclaim, and a second season is already in the works.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

The Peripheral

Adapted from William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name, The Peripheral is a dystopian sci-fi thriller set in a not-so-distant future. The story follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), an accomplished gamer in a small town who, along with her war veteran brother, takes on freelance VR gaming jobs playing for rich people to support their ailing mother.

When her brother is contacted by a mysterious company to try out a new game for a hefty paycheck, Flynne takes his place. But instead of being transported into another game, she finds herself in London in the distant future where she pilots a human-like robot called a "peripheral." After completing a dangerous mission, she heads back to the real world only to find there's a bounty put out on her family for her involvement with this so-called game.

What follows is an action-packed adventure filled with time travel and espionage, in which Flynne must seek answers in the future to save herself and her family.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Midnight Mass

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan knocks it out of the park yet again with another spine-tingling horror story. Midnight Mass is set on Crockett Island, an isolated fishing community that's seen better days, after the return of the disgraced Riley Finn (Zach Gilford) becomes the talk of the town.

His arrival coincides with that of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), an enigmatic priest whose charisma and unexplained miracles revitalize the town's flagging faith. Swept up in religious fervor, some townsfolk opt to ignore the mysterious and disturbing events also befalling their small town. Meanwhile, Riley teams up with other skeptics to uncover the truth behind Father Paul, revealing a sinister plot that threatens the entire island.

Just like its forebears, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass unfolds over a single season and features several reoccurring cast members like Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli and Kate Siegel (also Flanagan’s wife). Linklater's performance as Father Paul is nothing short of mesmerizing, and some of the show's most haunting moments stem from his portrayal of a deeply tortured man.

Watch it now on Netflix

Channel Zero

I'll admit, I was smitten by the concept behind Channel Zero from the moment I first heard it. Each season of this horror anthology is inspired by a creepypasta, those scary short stories (often in the form of faked message-board posts and comment threads) that have made so many rounds on the internet they've become pseudo-folklore.

The first installment, Candle Cove, revolves around Mike Painter, a child psychologist who returns to his hometown to investigate a string of disappearances and murders that occurred during his childhood. One of the victims was his own twin brother, and all seem tied to a mysterious, pirate-themed children's show called Candle Cove. Stranger still, only children are able to see the show, while adults see nothing but a static-filled screen.

Candle Cove and the show's other three seasons are creepy and unsettling, packed with visuals that'll haunt your thoughts long after the credits roll. Just Google "Tooth Child" to get a sense of the nightmare fuel that is Channel Zero.

Watch it now on Syfy

The Outsider

Based on Stephen King's best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, The Outsider centers on a small community in Georgia rocked by the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy. To the shock of the townsfolk, the police arrest Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a respected teacher and Little League coach, who is accused of raping the boy and mutilating his body.

Terry asserts his innocence, but none of the physical evidence points to any other suspects. When the defense uncovers footage that Terry was 60 miles away at the time the boy was killed, this evidence forces the lead detective on the case, Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), to consider something supernatural may be at play.

What begins as a seemingly straightforward, "True Detective"-style murder mystery takes a turn for the weird to become a full-blown supernatural horror in the show's second half. It's classic Stephen King stuff.

Watch it now on Max