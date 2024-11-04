Does Rip die on ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s what Cole Hauser is saying

As "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 approaches, more and more stars are revealing details about what could happen in the finale of Paramount's hit Western show.

Last week, it was Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays John Dutton's daughter Beth on the show, who revealed what could be in store for her character in the show's final episodes. Now, her show husband Cole Hauser, who plays Beth's husband, Rip Wheeler, is giving us some food for thought about the ending of "Yellowstone."

Speaking to Parade in a recent interview, Hauser was asked about some fan theories on the internet that have things ending badly for Rip. Hauser didn't fully reveal one way or the other if Rip survives the final episodes of season 5 part 2, but he did reveal that Rip partakes in this season's impending violence. "You’ll have to wait. Listen, Rip does a lot of the killing. I’ll tell you that."

However, when speaking with Today, Hauser did get a bit more committal. When asked a similar question to the one posited by Parade, Hauser said "My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it.'" When further pressed if Rip would be gone by the end of the season, Hauser said "I think we’re OK. For now."

All signs point to a violent ending for 'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

We've expected a violent season 5 part 2 finale ever since we saw the season 5 part 2 trailer. That trailer showed one man on fire running through the picturesque western U.S. landscape, and another being seemingly pushed to his death by none other than Rip Wheeler.

But based on Hauser's comments, it seems pretty likely that we can bet on Rip's final body count for these final episodes to surpass just that one. The man on fire I just mentioned? Could it be that he ran from the car that Rip and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) set on fire and left it to burn in the trailer? Based on when the scenes seem to take place it's unlikely, but not impossible.

It is likely though, that Rip won't be the only one doing some killing this season. In the trailer, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Beth's brother, seemingly exits a vehicle with a gun. We know Jamie is capable of killing and we know he wants Beth dead. Does he succeed? Or does he become another statistic in Rip's kill count for the show? Or maybe it's Beth that gets the last word. After all, she ends the trailer saying "The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to know for sure how "Yellowstone" ends, you'll have to watch the final episodes. The season 5 part 2 premiere debuts on Paramount Network on November 10, though you'll be able to watch the premiere episodes on CBS just mere hours later as well. To learn how to watch that episode and more, check out our guide on how to watch 'Yellowstone' online for free and without cable.