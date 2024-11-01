'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly's comments about season 5 part 2 leave us with one burning question

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is almost here, and mere days ahead of the season premiere, one of its stars just made some very interesting comments.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in September, "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly, who plays John Dutton's daughter Beth, revealed how the upcoming episodes start for her character.

"'We start the show where Rip's [Beth's husband] gone to Texas and Beth is miserable without him. Within 24 hours, she's like, ‘When are you coming back?’ She doesn't have much patience or understanding that he has to go and do cowboying, so she might take a trip down to Texas to see him.'"

But despite this drama, Reilly recently told Entertainment Weekly that Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are "great."

In fact, things with them might be so great that Beth might be ready to ride off into the sunset with her man. "'What she wants is a very simple, quiet life on a piece of land that nobody wants and just to be with him. It's unlike anything you would've imagined this woman wanted, but actually, that's who she is.'"

Recent 'Yellowstone' trailer suggests Beth won't get her happy ending

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

After reading those comments, my first reaction was a burning question — "Is Beth going to get her happy ending?" Based on the season 5 part 2 trailer it sure seems like this season is going to be a violent one, and her husband Rip might be the one kicking things off.

At the 17-second mark of the trailer, a man who appears to be Rip pushes someone off a cliff, seemingly to their death. The trailer also has Rip and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) talking about gearing up for a fight, and later the pair even set a car on fire and leave it to burn. Is there a body in that car? Maybe, maybe not, but they're surely hiding something.

Even if Rip ultimately makes it through the finale unscathed, he's not the only obstacle in the way of Beth's happy ending. In the trailer, we also get Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Beth's brother, seemingly exiting a vehicle with a gun. We know from previous seasons that Jamie is capable of killing and may already be plotting Beth's death, so that is certainly an ominous sight for anyone rooting for Beth and Rip.

The only way we'll know the answer for sure though is to watch the final episodes, which start with the season 5 part 2 premiere on Paramount Network on November 10. If you want to watch that episode, as well as the rest of the series, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch 'Yellowstone' online for free and without cable.