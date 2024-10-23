'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 trailer is here — expect a violent series finale

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is mere weeks away. But now we have a official trailer for the end of Paramount's hit Western drama show and it definitely doesn't skimp on the drama.

It also ... doesn't skimp on the Kevin Costner? Despite publicly leaving the show, Costner shows up more than once as family patriarch John Dutton III.

More than one star has come out and said that Costner's exit would not and had not really impacted the final trajectory of the "Yellowstone" story. Based on this trailer, it certainly seems that Taylor Sheridan had already gotten what he needed from his former star to finish the series.

'Yellowstone' trailer hints at least a few deaths

Spoilers for "Yellowstone" seasons 1-5 part 1 follow

The trailer's inclusion of Costner may be notable, but it's certainly not the only thing that caught our attention. In the trailer's description on YouTube, the show says "Generations of blood have led to this" and there's definitely some blood in the trailer, including what appears to be Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) swearing a blood oath to each other at around the 30-second mark.

But the trailer also hints at more than at least one death. A man who appears to be Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) pushes someone off a cliff at the 17-second mark, seemingly to their death. A few seconds later we get Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) seemingly exiting a vehicle with a gun, and we know from previous seasons that Jamie is capable of killing and may already be plotting the death of his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly).

That'd already be plenty of death for a mere six episodes but the trailer hints at even more. The members of the Broken Rock Reservation seem to be gearing up for a fight — possibly with Wheeler and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) or possibly against them. The trailer leaves that intentionally ambiguous, but what isn't ambiguous is that the duo just a few moments later set a car on fire and leave it to burn, possibly implying another possible death.

For those keeping score at home that's almost certainly one death coming before the series ends this fall, and probably a few others. And that's not even counting the unidentified figures having guns pointed at them throughout the 1:24-minute-long trailer and another unidentified figure running across the Montanan landscape while set ablaze. As Beth Dutton says to end the trailer, "The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you."

If that's not foreshadowing, I don't know what is.