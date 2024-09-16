New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Sept 16-22)

A pair of hotly anticipated Netflix originals lead the top shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

First up is "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." This Ryan Murphy true crime series is one of our top picks from everything new on Netflix this month and stars acting heavyweights Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny. When we talk about "must-see TV" this is what we're talking about.

But it's not the only can't-miss property coming from Netflix this week. "His Three Daughters" stars Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne and is our entertainment editor's most anticipated Netflix movie of the year.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. For a sneak preview of what's coming later this month, check out this new Netflix documentary that will "make you cry happy tears" according to our entertainment editor Rory Mellon.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry'

While Netflix is most well-known for its shows and movies, it's cranking out live events with surprising regularity. Hopefully, it's all good practice for when Netflix hosts its first-ever set of NFL livestreams on Christmas Day.

This week, Netflix begins "Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry." This weekly live event series connects world-renowned medium Tyler Henry with celebrity guests to offer hope, healing and long-sought-after answers through emotional readings. Don't miss this eigh-episode series that showcases his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive, starting with episode 1 live on Tues., Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

Watch live on Netflix starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 17

'What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates'

In "What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates," the tech billionaire examines some of the most hot-button issues currently facing the world: AI, misinformation, social media, climate change and poverty. Throughout the five-episode docuseries, Gates not only examines these problems but searches for the future technologies that could ultimately solve them.

Gates isn't the only one making an appearance over these five episodes. While he's the sole cast member and host, "What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates" features insights and commentary from some of the world’s most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and "The Daily Show" contributor Jordan Klepper.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 18

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" is Ryan Murphy's follow-up to 2022's hit "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Starring Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menéndez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez, Javier Bardem as José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menéndez, this dramatic retelling explores one of the more gruesome murders in recent memory and the events that led to it.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Menendez brothers, on August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik walked into the den of their parents' Beverly Hills mansion and gunned them down. Initially, the brothers avoided suspicion, but they were eventually tried and ultimately convicted of the murders, and are currently serving life sentences at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility outside of San Diego, California, without any possibility of parole.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 19

'Twilight of the Gods'

Based on Norse mythology, "Twilight of the Gods" stars Stuart Martin as the voice of Leif, a Norse king who falls in love with the fierce warrior Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) after witnessing her prowess on the battlefield. That love comes at a price though, as it causes the powerful thunder god Thor (Pilou Asbæk) to unleash devastation upon the world.

Don't be fooled by the fact that this new Netflix show is animated. Created by Zack Snyder, "Twilight of the Gods" is adults-only, with plenty of violence and mayhem — all set to an excellent Hans Zimmer score. I just hope it's better than "Rebel Moon."

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 19

'His Three Daughters'

"His Three Daughters" stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen as sisters Katie, Rachel and Christina. When their father starts ailing to the point where it seems like he won't be around much longer, these three sisters break their estrangement to take care of him in his final days.

Of course, these three sisters also come with three very different personalities. Katie is a high-strung, trying to mother her wayward teenage daughter, and has a very different parenting style than her sister Christina, which leads to some inevitable conflict. Meanwhile, Rachel faces constant judgment as the “screw-up” of the group, even though her sisters have it together no more than she does.

This moving drama received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is a hotly anticipated arrival on Netflix this week. Don't miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 15

Everything new on Netflix: Sept 16-22

SEPTEMBER 16

CoComelon: Season 11 (Netflix family)

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!

"30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts"

"30 for 30: Pony Excess"

"30 for 30: Rand University"

"30 for 30: The U"

"30 for 30: The U Part 2"

"American Gangster"

"Entourage"

SEPTEMBER 17

"Culinary Class Wars" (KR) (Netflix series)

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown.

"Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry" (Netflix live event)

A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

SEPTEMBER 18

"Envious" (AR) (Netflix series)

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.

"What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates" (Netflix documentary)

In What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world’s most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What’s Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.

"Lopez vs. Lopez" season 2

SEPTEMBER 19

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix series)

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

"The Queen of Villains" (JP) (Netflix series)

Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.

"Twilight of the Gods" (Netflix series)

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.

SEPTEMBER 20

"His Three Daughters" (Netflix film)

Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father's New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.

"KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty" (CO) (Netflix series)

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/19/24

"Bodies Bodies Bodies"