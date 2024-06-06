5 best shows like 'Peaky Blinders' to stream right now

"Peaky Blinders" is a British crime drama that charts the meteoric rise to power of the titular, Birmingham-based criminal gang led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Beginning in the aftermath of the First World War, we follow Tommy and the rest of the Shelby family as they strive to climb the ranks and win influence in the world, by any means possible. It's a gritty, decade-spanning drama that sees the dynasty contending with all manner of dangerous rivals.

Peaky Blinders" season 6 brought the series to an end back in 2022, but the Shelby story isn't over yet; we're currently waiting to learn more about the now-confirmed "Peaky Blinders" movie that's coming to Netflix.

To help ease that wait, here are five more shows like "Peaky Blinders" that we think you'll love.

"SAS Rogue Heroes"

If you're a fan of Steven Knight's work on "Peaky Blinders", then "SAS Rogue Heroes" (which he also created/wrote) will be a perfect fit. This explosive historical drama recounts the origins of the British Army's Special Air Service (SAS), one of the world's most famous Special Forces units, drawing on events as they are described in Ben Macintyre's 2016 book of the same name.

The World War Two drama takes us back to the Second World War and sees British Army officer David Stirling (played by "Sex Education" star Connor Swindells) forming the unit alongside fellow Lieutenants Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell) and Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen), before leading them behind enemy lines for their first missions in the Western Desert campaign. It's an action-packed, six-episode romp from start to finish.

Watch on MGM Plus

'Gangs of London'

If you want to watch another criminal empire unfold, "Gangs of London" should be your next port of call. This gritty, modern-day crime drama from Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery plays out like "Game of Thrones", inviting us to sit down with some of the most powerful criminals that operate out of the UK capital.

The story unfolds as Finn Wallace, the leader of the most powerful group, is assassinated, and his son Sean ("Peaky Blinders" alum Joe Cole) and the Dumani family scramble to take his place.

No one knows who killed Finn, but the upheaval ripples out and disturbs the balance of power amongst the many major players on the scene. And if that doesn't sound like enough drama, undercover police officer Elliot (Sope Dirisu) attempts to infiltrate the Organisation and ingratiate himself with their new leader. Be warned: Things get very violent, and it's not for the faint of heart.

Watch on AMC Plus

'Luther'

If you decide you've spent enough time on the wrong side of the law but still want to watch another gritty British drama, "Luther" would be my top pick.

This crime thriller follows the exploits of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther (Idris Elba), a detective who is committed above all else to his job: finding and thwarting terrifying criminals and sadistic killers.

You can totally draw comparisons between Tommy Shelby and DCI Luther. Our detective is a complicated, and potentially dangerous figure. He's a man struggling with his own demons, and he isn't afraid to step over the thin blue line to put his targets behind bars. Terrifying and compelling in equal measure, "Luther" is compelling viewing. Once you've finished all five seasons, the sequel movie "Luther: The Fallen Sun" is available to stream on Netflix, too.

Watch on Pluto TV or Prime Video (with a BritBox subscription)

'Mad Men'

If you were impressed by the glitz and glamor of Tommy Shelby's more successful years, or you were drawn in by Shelby's charisma, why not give "Mad Men" a try?

"Mad Men" takes us inside the Sterling Cooper advertising agency office and introduces us to Jon Hamm's magnetic, gifted ad executive, Don Draper, the best man in the biz. It follows Draper and the rest of the agency as they struggle to stay on top. And when we're not in their boardrooms, the show turns the lens on the changing social dynamics of the 1960s, examining the personal and private lives of its many characters and their woes.

Compelling and impeccably dressed, "Mad Men" is every bit as stylish as "Peaky Blinders", and is packed full of personal drama that will suit fans of the British hit.

Watch on AMC Plus

'The Sopranos'

What can you say that's not already been said about "The Sopranos"? David Chase's HBO drama is routinely dubbed one of the best TV shows of all time, for good reason, and it's easy to see how this juggernaut of prestige TV must have influenced "Peaky Blinders."

If you're yet to check it out, the series follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he juggles his role in the mafia with family life. Suffering from panic attacks, he starts attending therapy. It's an enthralling show, one which boasts top-tier writing, and amazing performances (especially Gandolfini's), and one of a quality that's still head and shoulders above countless others.

Watch on Max