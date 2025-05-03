5 things to remember before 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2

As someone who’s been obsessed with “The Walking Dead” since the very beginning, I’ve followed every walker-filled road the franchise has taken — from the original show to every spinoff, no matter how different or unexpected.

So when “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premiered back in 2023, following the unlikely pairing of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a post-apocalyptic New York, I was obviously all in. And I wasn’t disappointed, because it quickly became one of the best “Walking Dead” spinoffs ever made.

Now, with the second season of “Dead City” premiering on May 4, it’s the perfect time to refresh your memory. Season 2 episode photos have already teased an exciting return, and from the looks of it, the stakes are higher than ever.

So, here are five things to remember before “The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 2 starts. Trust me, you’ll want to be sharp when the next wave of walkers (and drama) hits the streets of Manhattan.

1. Maggie and Negan must confront new challenges

At the heart of “Dead City” is the tense, layered relationship between Maggie and Negan. Their shared past is filled with trauma: Negan murdered Maggie’s husband several years prior, and that pain has never fully healed.

Season 1 forced them into a reluctant alliance to rescue Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim), from the villainous Croat. By the finale, Maggie saved Negan’s life, but their uneasy peace was shattered when she realized Negan had almost traded himself to the Croat (Željko Ivanek) to secure Hershel’s release.

Feeling betrayed, Maggie handed Negan over anyway, leaving their already fragile bond even more broken heading into season 2.

The season concluded with Maggie reflecting on her actions and the impact on her relationship with Hershel. She acknowledged the need to address her unresolved issues with Negan, stating, “I don't know how, but this thing with Negan ... I'm gonna finish it. So that I can just let it go.” This statement left her intentions quite ambiguous.

2. Negan could return to his old ways

Negan is a fugitive, wanted by New Babylon for killing five men who assaulted his wife, Annie (Medina Senghore). His violent past re-emerged when he also killed Luther (Michael Anthony), a member of Maggie's group.

Though Negan has tried to turn over a new leaf, the final few episodes of season 1 showed glimmers of the brutal man he used to be. Now that he's been handed over to the Dama (Lisa Emery) — a manipulative power player who knows all about his violent past — he may be forced to tap back into that darkness.

Adding to this tension, the season 2 trailer reveals a new version of his old murder bat, Lucille, possibly wrapped in electrified wires, hinting that Negan may not just return to his old ways, but reinvent them.

With his survival (and possibly Hershel’s) on the line, Negan could once again become the ruthless, calculating leader he once was, but this time, it might not be by choice. Season 2 will test whether he’s truly changed or if the old Negan was just waiting to resurface.

3. The Croat and the Dama are dangerous people

The Croat was once a member of the Saviors, and he now leads the Burazi, a group of survivors in Manhattan. His leadership is marked by brutality and a twisted sense of justice. On the other hand, the Dama is a shadowy figure who emerges as a significant power player in Manhattan.

​At the end of season 1, Negan finds himself in a dangerous situation orchestrated by Maggie's deception. She had led him to believe they were on a mission to retrieve stolen grain, but her true objective was to rescue her son, Hershel, who had been kidnapped by the Croat.

Upon realizing Maggie's betrayal, Negan is handed over to the Croat, who subsequently delivers him to the Dama, the true power behind the Burazi faction in Manhattan.

The Dama, aware of Negan's violent history, offers him a position of leadership, leveraging his reputation to further her own agenda. She also uses Hershel's safety as a bargaining chip, warning Negan that any betrayal would result in harm to the boy.

4. The Burazi vs. New Babylon conflict

New Babylon is a militarized, authoritarian federation that emerged after the collapse of the old world. Focused on law, order and expansion, they operate with strict rules and harsh punishments to maintain control.

Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles), the marshal, enforces their vision of rebuilding civilization through force and control.

In contrast, the Burazi are a violent, chaotic gang that operates in the ruins of Manhattan. Led by the Croat and later the Dama, the Burazi are focused on survival through power and force. This organization also obtains methane from the accumulation of decaying walkers in sewage systems.

The conflict between New Babylon and the Burazi is rooted in a clash of ideologies: one faction seeks to impose control and structure, while the other thrives in anarchy and power. Negan finds himself navigating these two opposing forces.

5. Hershel is a troubled teenager

Season 1 proved that Hershel is a troubled teenager struggling with the emotional aftermath of his past. His relationship with Maggie is strained due to the choices she's made to protect him, particularly her alliance with Negan.

Hershel's anger is also compounded by his perception that Maggie's obsession with Negan overshadows her role as his mother.

It’s highly likely Hershel will have a bigger role to play in season 2 since he’s the one keeping Maggie sane, and if he continues to be angry (dare I say it, a little bit of a brat at times), it could cause some serious complications.

The story in season 2 could become more complex, and he may not be the hero. While it’s clear that The Dama is a villain, she convinces Hershel that he has the power to help her build a better world.

Though her intentions are misguided, Hershel sees her as someone who truly cares for him, offering him a sense of validation and care that he feels has been lacking from those around him.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" season 2 is scheduled to premiere on May 4 on AMC and AMC Plus.