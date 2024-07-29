5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, TV and more (July 29-Aug. 4)

The dawn of a new month brings more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup unveils several new series, including the latest animated Dark Knight adventure, "Batman: Caped Crusader." The young adult British crime drama "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" crosses the pond to debut on Netflix. As for returning shows, "Futurama" and "Unstable" are back with new seasons. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Futurama’ season 12 (Hulu)

The beloved animated sitcom returns with more adventures for Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth and the gang. They’ll include birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. Plus, the show is circling back around to the season 7 finale (one of several “series finales”) to explore the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s romance.





Premieres Monday, July 29 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Women in Blue’ (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s latest series is a Spanish-language crime drama featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew and inspired by the thrilling true stories of Mexico’s first female police force. Set in 1970, “Women in Blue” (Las Azules”) follows four women who defy norms to join the nascent project: determined justice-seeker María (Bárbara Mori); Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop; brilliant fingerprint analyst Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana); and young rebel Valentina (Natalia Téllez). They soon discover the squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. But the women decide to set up their own secret investigation to achieve what no male officers have been able to do — catch the killer.

Premieres Wednesday, July 31 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ (Prime Video)

Bruce Timm, the co-creator of the venerated 1990s-era “Batman: The Animated Series,” is behind this new cartoon, which takes the character back to his post-Depression roots. The tone is noir pulp, the visuals hew to Art Deco and nary a cell phone or computer is to be found. Wealthy scion Bruce Wayne is just embarking on his vigilante career as Batman at a time when Gotham City is filled with criminals running amok and the police department is running corrupt. As heroic as his crusade is, Batman’s actions lead to deadly, unforeseen consequences.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ (Netflix)

The British YA crime thriller, based on Holly Jackson’s novel of the same name, aired to great acclaim in the U.K. last month and is migrating to Netflix. Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) is a 17-year-old true crime enthusiast living in a small town in England. Under the guise of a school project, she sets out to investigate the murder of popular high school girl Andie Bell by her boyfriend Sal Singh, who later died by suicide. Pip is convinced that Sal was falsely accused and the true perpetrator is still out there, so she teams up with Sal’s younger brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal) to find the truth.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Unstable’ season 2 (Netflix)

Father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are back for the second season of this workplace comedy. Brilliant, but narcissistic biotech mogul Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) narrowly avoided being removed from the board of his own company and ousted rival Jean (Christina Chang) … then blew up her car. In season 2, Ellis will face the consequences of his actions. He also devises a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson in his own twisted version of “Succession.” But a newcomer (Lamorne Morris) may have other ideas for the future of the company.

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix