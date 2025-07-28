5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (July 28-Aug. 3)

The summer heat isn’t letting up — and neither is your watchlist. With new shows premiering on Netflix, Peacock and other streaming services, now’s the perfect time to cool off inside with something worth bingeing.

This week's TV lineup delivers a little bit of everything. Jason Momoa goes full warrior mode in the sweeping historical saga "Chief of War," while "Twisted Metal" season 2 brings back post-apocalyptic mayhem.

For reality fans, "Perfect Match" returns with its most drama-inducing cast yet, including contestants from outside the Netflix bubble. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Leanne’ (Netflix)

Watch On

Stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan turns real-life heartbreak into sitcom gold in a new comedy based on her hit Netflix special, “I’m Every Woman,” and co-created by Chuck Lorre. It’s about picking up the pieces — while experiencing a hot flash or two — after your husband of 33 years leaves you.

Morgan plays a grandmother suddenly thrust back into the dating pool. She leans on her loud, loving family, including sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), as she discovers it’s never too late for a fresh start.

All 16 episodes premiere Thursday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living’ (Netflix)



“The Sandman” season 2 aired its series finale last week, but this bonus 12th episode is a treat for fans that turns the spotlight on Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). It’s adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1993 comic about the one day every hundred years when Death walks the world as a mortal.

Her companion this time around is Sexton (Colin Morgan), a suicidal teen who’s not exactly thrilled to be alive.

Episode premieres Thursday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Twisted Metal’ season 2 (Peacock)

Watch On

The stakes are even bloodier on this post-apocalyptic action comedy. John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are diving headfirst into Calypso’s no-mercy demolition derby, where one wish is up for grabs … if they can outdrive a bunch of lunatics.

Cars will burn, clowns will kill and Anthony Carrigan will be smirking as the world goes up in flames. Dollface and Mr. Grimm crash back in for more mayhem, plus there’s a scrappy kid in the mix.

Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Chief of War’ (Apple TV Plus)

Watch On

Jason Momoa goes full warrior-poet in this gritty, sweeping historical epic set during Hawai‘i’s fight for unification in the late 1700s. He plays Ka‘iana, a high-ranking chief who returns home and gets swept into the brutal campaign to unite the islands. But soon, he begins to question what he's actually fighting for.

Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and directed the finale episode. The Polynesian cast includes Cliff Curtis, Temuera Morrison, and newcomer Kaina Makua.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, Aug. 1 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Perfect Match’ season 3 (Netflix)

Watch On

Netflix’s messiest dating show is back, and in season 3, it’s drawing the cast not just from other Netflix reality shows but from outside the streamer, too. Stars from “The Bachelor,” “Love Island” and “Siesta Key” are crashing the villa alongside familiar faces from “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle.”

Among the newcomers are “Bachelor” exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia, so expect plenty of drama. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the season will feature wild challenges and power plays as couples vie to earn the power to break up others and bring in fresh singles.

Episodes 1-6 premiere Friday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix