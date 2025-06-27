7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (June 27-29)

Scrolling endlessly? Skip the search and dive straight into our picks of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more of the best streaming services.

Leading the weekend lineup is "Squid Game" season 3, where a final round of games brings the Korean drama to a brutal end. "The Bear" season 4 turns up the heat as Carmy and his restaurant crew grapple with a review. Plus, Marvel’s "Ironheart" blasts onto the scene with genius tech and heart.

On the movie side, "The Actor" spins a noir mystery with slow-burn tension. Here’s our guide to what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Squid Game’ season 3 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The final season of the Korean thriller picks up with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) reeling, even as the deadly competition grinds on. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) remains a shadowy force, orchestrating ever more dangerous games from behind the curtain.

Elsewhere, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) edges closer to uncovering the secrets of the island, blind to betrayal in his midst. The stakes grow deadly as the endgame draws near. Red light, green light? There's no turning back.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘The Bear’ season 4 (FX on Hulu)

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

This pressure cooker is about to explode. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Syd (Ayo Edibiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of The Bear squad return to the restaurant even as they grapple with a critical restaurant review.

Season 4 turns up the heat to full boil: Cash is tight, Uncle Jimmy's growing impatient and tempers are flaring. The crew’s barely keeping it together, and Sydney’s loyalty may be wavering. The kitchen’s still cooking, but for how much longer?

All 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘Ironheart’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

In the MCU’s latest series, brains and hustle collide with a touch of magic. Following her cameo in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” brilliant MIT prodigy Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns to Chicago to craft a brand-new Iron Man suit, using her own genius and style.

But trouble brews when she runs into The Hood (Anthony Ramos), a smooth operator with some seriously dark magic up his sleeve. With Ryan Coogler producing, this MCU show blends street savvy with cutting-edge tech — something even Tony Stark would tip his helmet to.

Episodes 1-3 premiere streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Smoke’ (Apple TV Plus)

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Known for his gritty tales of crime and damaged men, Dennis Lehane returns with his newest gritty crime drama, reuniting with "Black Bird" star Taron Egerton. Inspired by the “Firebug” podcast about notorious arsonist John Leonard Orr, this miniseries isn’t your typical true crime story.

Egerton stars as Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator who spends his free time writing an awful novel. He teams up with Jurnee Smollett’s tough-as-nails detective Michelle Calderone to stop two serial arsonists from lighting up the Pacific Northwest. But as the investigation heats up, buried secrets threaten to ignite more than just fires.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Countdown’ (Prime Video)

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles switches gears from hunting demons to facing down domestic threats in this gripping new crime thriller from “Chicago P.D.” co-creator Derek Haas. Instead of ghosts, he’s now on the trail of a killer who’s set a deadly plan in motion across Los Angeles.

After a Homeland Security agent is killed in broad daylight, Ackles’ LAPD detective is pulled into a secret task force made up of agents from all over law enforcement. Expect explosions, shadowy conspiracies and plenty of tough-guy banter.

Episodes 1-3 premiere streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘The Actor’ (Hulu)

The Actor - Official Trailer - In Select Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

André Holland plays a man who can’t remember who he is, and maybe that’s for the best. After getting his skull cracked in a lover’s spat gone wrong, New York actor Paul Cole wakes up in a 1950s Ohio town that feels stitched together from stage sets and half-formed dreams.

At the local movie theater, he meets Edna (Gemma Chan), a costume designer who seems to see something in Paul that he can’t. What follows is a slow, strange exploration of memory, guilt and reinvention.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘A Working Man’ (MGM Plus)

A Working Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Jason Statham movies see the actor usually playing variations on a character theme: scowling, efficient, somewhat haunted and very, very good at killing people. In “A Working Man,” he’s Levon Cade, a construction foreman with a military past and a very particular set of skills.

When his boss’s daughter goes missing, Cade trades in his tool belt for a sledgehammer and starts tearing through the Russian mob like drywall. Directed by David Ayer and co-written by Sylvester Stallone, this action flick presents Statham in full Statham mode.

Streaming now on MGM Plus