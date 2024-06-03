5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, TV and more (June 3-9)

It's getting hot in here with all the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV lineup is led by "Star Wars: The Acolyte," which takes place in a very different time period in the galaxy far, far away. Don't expect any Skywalkers, Grogu or Mandalorians; instead, a cast of new characters will take the lead. This week also brings the final seasons of "Sweet Tooth" and "Power Book II: Ghost." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ (Disney Plus)

We’ve explored wide swaths of the galaxy far, far away, but “The Acolyte” takes us to a new time filled with fresh faces — a very welcome undertaking after the lackluster efforts of recent series like “Ahsoka,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” Creator Leslye Headland seems like she’s following the lead of “Andor’s” Tony Gilroy in giving us a different take on “Star Wars.” Set in the High Republic era, approximately a century before “The Phantom Menace,” respected Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) begins investigating a shocking crime spree that brings him into contact with his former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg). Their crossed paths reveal sinister forces at work.

Premieres Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

The revival of the crime procedural returns for a new season that finds the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigating the mysterious conspiracy known as Gold Star, which could be anything from a single psychopath to an international syndicate to a dangerous AI. In addition to that, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) has to deal with the unexpected complication of having serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) transferred to federal custody in their own backyard. The team is facing their biggest threat yet — and not all will emerge unscathed.

Premieres Thursday, June 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Sweet Tooth’ season 3 (Netflix)

The final season of the fantasy drama wraps up the tale of Gus (Christian Convery), the boy-deer hybrid, and his sometimes-merry band of companions. Gus, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. But a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who see Gus as the solution to their nefarious plans. What happens could determine the fate of humanity and hybrids.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres Thursday, June 6 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ season 2 (Netflix)

Love (or at least, lust) is in the air again as the most famously single stars of Netflix’s various reality shows mingle in the hope of finding their person (for now). Host Nick Lachey oversees the proceedings as cast members from “Love Is Blind,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Ultimatum” and more gather in a tropical paradise, where they’ll form couples, go on dates, make out, break up and generally create romantic chaos.

Premieres Friday, June 7 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 (Starz)

The final season of this “Power” spinoff sees Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) facing dangerous challenges from all angles. He must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name and the legacy of his father Ghost for better or worse. Not only are the Tejada family, ex Effie (Alix Lapri) and the drug lord Noma (Caroline Chikezie) gunning for him, so is the New York Police Department. Tariq may have no choice but to become an “apex predator” to survive — just like Ghost. Like father, like son.

Premieres Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m ET on Starz