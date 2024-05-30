‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 teaser trailer feels like the Netflix show is returning to form for its ending

The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 is finally here and it looks like the Hargreeves clan will once again be tackling some mind-bending, timeline-crossing scenarios with their trademark irreverence and heart for their final outing.

It has been almost two years since the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" dropped, and it looks like a lot has changed for the Hargreeves family in that time. As they find themselves in yet another universe following the climactic battle at Hotel Oblivion, the siblings (plus fan-favorite Lila) will need to hit the ground running for their final outing to regain their powers and once again save the world, this time from an organization known as "The Keepers" who believe the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming.

You can check out the two-minute teaser trailer below for a little taste of what to expect this season:

The trailer kicks off with a voiceover from Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who is giving a speech presenting his super-powered children to the world. We then see the Hargreeves siblings piling into a van, ready to go on their first mission in this new timeline.

And though Ben is excited to "go kill this b----!" from the backseat, Allison reminds him after a beat that this is a rescue mission, showcasing some of the series' signature offbeat humor.

The teaser trailer then shows a quick montage featuring the siblings investigating a glowing subway map, dancing, fighting a battle, and Ben using his tentacle-based powers. Oh, and Santa Claus apparently has a machine gun.

“The Umbrella Academy” season 4 releases in its entirety on Netflix on August 8.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will the Hargreeves Family get a fitting farewell?

"The Umbrella Academy" has certainly had its ups and downs as a series, with some criticizing season 3 as feeling overlong, and lacking development for important characters like Alison and the Sparrows.

However, the new trailer looks like a return to form for the series, with every family member getting a chance to shine in the short clip. And though fans may lament the truncated six-episode format for the final season, the series may actually benefit from being a little shorter as this could help it avoid the pacing issues of season 3.

With the ending on the horizon, let's hope this series can stick the landing and give the Hargreeves family the send-off they all deserve after four seasons of being one of the most original sci-fi shows on streaming.