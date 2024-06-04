5 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (June 4-10)

It’s set to be a busy week for new movies with the best streaming services including Netflix, Max and Hulu all offering new flicks for subscribers to enjoy ranging from an Oscar-nominated drama to a wickedly funny comedy starring rising star Glen Powell.

There’s something for everyone this week starting with “Back to Black”, the latest musical biopic about a global superstar, in this case, the spotlight is on the late Amy Winehouse as director Sam Taylor-Johnson explores her rocky road to fame. Plus, Dakota Johnson is looking to wipe the memory of “Madame Web” from our minds with her new movie on Max, and slice-of-life drama "Perfect Days" hits Hulu.

My highlight this week is Netflix’s “Hit Man." I caught an early screening of this mystery-comedy and can confirm it’s an absolute hoot. Glen Powell is wonderful in the lead role, and the jaunty tone is spot on despite its rather dark subject matter.

If you’re looking for the freshest new movies to stream at home this week, I’m here to help with a handy guide below. And be sure to check out our list of the best new TV shows you can watch this week including "Star Wars: The Acolyte” on Disney Plus.

'Back to Black' (PVOD)

Musical biopics continue to be hugely popular with “Back to Black” chronicling the tragic life and career of Amy Winehouse, who passed away from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. Winehouse was a soulful singer with a killer voice, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biopic lifts the lid on the London-born performer's difficult career and explores her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Blake (Jack O’Connell) and father Mitch (Eddie Marsan).

The recording process of the 2006 album from which the movie takes its name is a focus, but the movie also explores Winehouse’s life after the record's juggernaut success, and how it leads to a spiral of drugs and alcohol dependency that she struggled to break free from. The movie has been criticized for glossing over the truly dark parts of Amy’s life, but there's no denying that Marisa Abela constantly shines in the leading role, and her performance makes the movie worth watching.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 4

'Perfect Days' (Hulu)

Japan’s selection for Best International Film at the 2024 Oscars, “Perfect Days” is a slice-of-life drama that showcases the stark beauty that can be found throughout everyday life. Hirayama (Kōji Yakusho) is a toilet cleaner in Tokyo, that lives a simple life and is content with his lot. Following a structured existence, he spends his free time listening to his favorite music on tapes, reading books and photographing trees.

Through a series of unexpected encounters, Hirayama’s past is revealed, and the reason for his humble life becomes clear. “Perfect Days” has been a critical darling since its debut in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival, and it currently holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The pleasant tone and stunning filmmaking have been praised, but it’s the performance from Yakusho that steals the show. If you’re looking for a simple, but comforting, movie, “Perfect Days” is the ideal pick this week.

Stream on Hulu from June 6

'Am I OK?' (Max)

Dakota Johnson is looking to bounce back from the disastrous critical and commercial response to “Madame Web” with self-discovery comedy-drama “Am I OK?” which arrives on Max this week after its warmly-received premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The movie sees Johnson play Lucy, a 32-year singleton living in Los Angeles, who reinvents herself following a big life change.

Realizing her streak of unsuccessful relationships with men is because she’s a lesbian, Lucy’s faces coming out a little later in life, and dating women for the first time in her 30s. At least she can count on the emotional support of her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno). However, when Jane breaks big news of her own, the inseparable duo faces new hurdles, and their seemingly stable friendship is thrown into turmoil. Subsequently, Lucy faces the prospect of rediscovering herself and walking a new path without the support system she’s come to rely upon.

Stream on Max from June 6

'Hit Man' (Netflix)

“Hit Man” is a hilarious mystery-comedy from director Richard Linklater and one of Netflix’s strongest original movies in years. After catching an early preview last month, it’s rocketed straight into my favorite movies of 2024 list, which is the highest praise I can muster. The flick will surely further cement Glen Powell as one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars. I’m not the only one enamored with this flick either, the Netflix movie currently holds an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In “Hit Man," Powell plays Gary Johnson, an unassuming high school teacher who moonlights as a fake hitman working for the cops. Taking on a range of fake characters to sell the ruse, Gary helps the New Orleans Police Department arrest people looking to hire an assassin, but Gary breaks protocol when a beautiful woman named Madison (Adria Arjona) requests his help eliminating her abusive husband. Desperate to hide his true identity from Madison, Gary finds himself slipping into a dangerous game of deception that could have deadly consequences.

Stream on Netflix on June 7

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' (PVOD)

As the name would suggest, “The Strangers: Chapter 1” is merely the first installment in a planned trilogy (the three movies were shot consecutively and will be released within a shorter timeframe, "Chapter 2" is scheduled for later this year). “The Strangers: Chapter 1” functions as a relaunch of the slasher franchise with the events of the 2008 original and its 2018 sequel ignored in favor of a new cast of characters, led by “Riverdale”’s Madelaine Petsch and “Teen Wolf” alumni Froy Gutierrez.

More of an unnecessary remake than a reimagining, “The Strangers: Chapter 1” follows the same broad strokes as the original. It sees a young couple (Petsch and Gutierrez) face a night of sheer terror when they’re forced to spend the night at a remote cabin and are stalked by three assailants in unnerving masks. These strangers don’t appear to have any motives for terrorizing the couple and are unrelenting in their bloodlust. If you’re looking for cheap horror thrills you’ll find plenty here, but you’ll need to excuse some very wooden acting from the leads.

Buy or rent on Amazon from June 7