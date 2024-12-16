3 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 16-22)

Deck the halls with this week's new TV shows premiering on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

The holiday bustle means there are fewer new TV debuts this week, but they're all worth watching. Fan-favorite "Virgin River" returns for season 6, which will see Mel and Jack finally get married after a drama-filled romance. "What If ...?" season 3 marks the final chapter of the animated Marvel series. And Peacock's brand-new comedy "Laid" has an intriguing premise: what if all your exes started mysteriously dying? Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Laid’ (Peacock)

Laid | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” certainly apply to the main character in what’s described as a “f***ed-up rom-com” by creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna. Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) discovers that all her ex-lovers are dying under unusual circumstances. To figure out why and to prevent the same thing from happening again to her new crush, she goes back through her sex timeline with the help of her best friend (Zosia Mamet). It’s a not-quite-a-blast from the past.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Virgin River’ season 6 (Netflix)

Virgin River: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At long last, wedding bells are ringing for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson). After weathering many ups and downs, the couple will say “I do” in season 7. But first, they’ll experience requisite bachelor and bachelor parties, wedding drama and plenty of romantic moments (dancing in a barn … swoon!). Their nuptials aren’t the only thing going on, as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past transport us back to Virgin River in the 1970s.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘What If …?’ season 3 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Get ready for one last trip through the multiverse in “What If …?” The third and final season of the animated anthology series once again follows familiar Marvel heroes after making unexpected choices that mutate their worlds into alternate versions of the MCU. Season 3 will feature characters including Sam Wilson’s Captain America (voiced by Anthony Mackie), the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Peggy Carter, the Hulk/Bruce Banner, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, the Red Guardian and X-Men’s Storm the Goddess of Thunder.

All 8 episodes premiere Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 a.m ET on Disney Plus