3 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Aug. 19-25)

August is slipping away into a moment in time, but you can still enjoy several new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

The new TV lineup is led by "Pachinko" season 2, which continues the sweeping saga of a Korean-Japanese family across decades and generations. Also back for a new season is "That '90s Show," which winds down the summer of 1996. Plus, the new teen drama "Classified" throws a California girl into a new scene: Johannesburg.

Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Classified’ (Prime Video)

Classified - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This coming-of-age drama follows 15-year-old Ella (Imani Pullum), a student in Oakland, California who is arrested at a protest. She avoids getting jail time thanks to her well-connected stepmother Dianne (Christine Horn) pulling some strings. As part of the deal, Ella must leave Oakland and finish high school with her father (Sule Rimi) and Dianne in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her life is completely turned upside-down and she must navigate the cultural differences and tricky social scene at her fancy new private school.

Premieres Thursday, August 22 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘That ‘90s Show’ season 3 (Netflix)

That '90s Show | Part 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Barely two months after season 2 dropped, “That ‘90s Show” returns with a third season. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is still in Point Place in her grandparents’ basement for the summer of 1996. Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) got back from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall, but that’s far from the biggest crisis Leia must face. With summer winding down, Leia and her friends see new relationships form, old ones move to the next level and friends tested. Plus, a blast from the past threatens to blow it all up.

Premieres Thursday, August 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Pachinko’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

- YouTube Watch On

This gorgeous, sweeping adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s novel has gotten plenty of critical acclaim if not the buzz it deserves. The second season continues to tell the story of love and survival across four generations in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English. In 1945 Tokyo, with her husband in prison, Sunja (Kim Min-ha) struggles to feed her family. As World War II rages, she decides to take refuge and find work in the countryside. Hansu (Lee Min-ho) discreetly helps his former lover so that his illegitimate son Noa can flourish. In 1989, the elderly Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) tries to connect with her grandson, Solomon (Jin Ha), who is still reeling from his business failure and the death of his friend.

Premieres Friday, August 23 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus