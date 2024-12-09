'Reacher' season 3 gets a release date — and you can watch the first trailer now

Prime Video has finally released the highly anticipated trailer for “Reacher” season 3, and fans of the action-packed show are in for a treat. Not only does the trailer deliver a healthy dose of intense standoffs and fight scenes, but it also comes with the big news everyone’s been waiting for: an official release date. Mark your calendars because “Reacher” is set to return on February 20, 2025.

For those who somehow aren’t familiar, “Reacher” stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a towering ex-military police officer with a knack for solving deadly mysteries and a preference for handling his enemies with brutal efficiency. Each season adapts a different bestselling book by Lee Child, making the show a must-watch for both long-time readers and newcomers to the franchise. Season 3 is set to tackle the events of the seventh book, "Persuader."

The 40-second teaser offers a glimpse of what’s to come: Reacher is back in his element, stabbing people in the foot, running from explosions and engaging in dramatic shoot offs. But most of all, he’s up against someone bigger than him. Bodybuilder Olivier Ritchters plays Paulie, the new villain who is taller and stronger. Looks like Reacher has some serious competition. Watch the trailer below to see the chaos unfold:

What else do we know about ‘Reacher’ season 3?

Not much else is known about “Reacher” season 3 since Prime Video has kept it quite under wraps. However, we do have a very small synopsis: “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

Interestingly though, Maria Sten is reprising her role as Neagley in season 3, despite the character not appearing in the corresponding book. This makes Neagley something of an unpredictable element for the new season, as the showrunners will need to create original material for her storyline. However, it does make sense considering she’s getting her own spinoff in the future.

Here is a synopsis of "Persuader," the book season 3 is based on: “Ten years ago, a key investigation went sour and someone got away with murder. Now a chance encounter brings it all back. Now Reacher sees his one last shot. Some would call it vengeance. Some would call it redemption. Reacher would call it ... justice.”

Two new cast members have been confirmed to join “Reacher” season 3 alongside Ritchters. Anthony Michael Hall is set to portray Zachary Beck, the owner of a drug import business who appears poised to be this season’s primary antagonist. Sonya Cassidy will take on the role of Susan Duffy, a sharp and resilient DEA agent who is expected to partner with Reacher during the season’s events.

In addition to these past announcements, Amazon revealed four more additions to the cast. Brian Tee will play Quinn, another potential villain alongside Hall’s Beck. Johnny Berchtold has been cast as Beck’s son, Richard, suggesting a complex family dynamic. Rounding out the new arrivals are Roberto Montesinos and Daniel David Stewart as DEA agents Guillermo Villanueva and Steven Elliot, who will join forces with Duffy and Reacher.

For now, we pretty much have the casting and the synopsis (and the short teaser of course). But thankfully the wait for “Reacher” season 3 won’t be too long, and February 20, 2025 will be here before you know it. In the meantime, stream the first two seasons of “Reacher” on Prime Video for a refresher.