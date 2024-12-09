Netflix’s new No. 1 show is one of my favorite thrillers of the year — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s recent slate of original shows have been a mixed bag, and I've had my fair share of disappointments. Shows like “A Man on the Inside” and “The Madness” recently claimed the No. 1 spot, but both faded into the background (though “A Man on the Inside” definitely earned its crown) in my psyche.

And yet, there’s one show that deserves a place at the top just as much, and that’s “Black Doves”. Released on December 5, this thriller didn’t waste any time shooting straight to No. 1 on the top 10 list, and after binging it, I can confidently say it’s quickly become one of my favorite shows of the year.

With a solid 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that “Black Doves” is something special. Kiera Knightley’s impressive fight sequences alone are worth the watch, showing her action chops in a way we’ve rarely seen before. If Netflix’s recent offerings have left you disappointed, or if you’ve been searching for a show that will make you click “next episode”, “Black Doves” could be what you need.

So, here’s why this thriller deserves its No. 1 spot, and why you should make it your next watch on the streaming service.

‘Black Doves’ is an action-packed and surprisingly emotional thriller

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’m quite fussy when it comes to shows, but after watching the trailer for “Black Doves” and seeing it earn 100% on Rotten Tomatoes when it first debuted, I knew I had to give it a go. And I’m glad I did because I binged it so fast.

“Black Doves” follows Helen (Kiera Knightley), a woman who’s been living a double life. She’s been having a secret affair with a man who has no idea who she really is. In truth, Helen is a professional spy, secretly passing on sensitive information from her powerful politician husband to an organization known as the Black Doves. But things take a dark turn when her lover is found dead, and Helen’s handler, the mysterious Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in an old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to protect her.

Spy thrillers often follow the same formula, so I approached “Black Doves” with cautious expectations. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it breathes new life into the genre, and that’s largely due to its unexpected emotional depth. Helen may appear to be a tough, no-nonsense spy on the surface, but as the episodes play out, we see the layers of her character reveal a woman with a surprisingly big heart. She’s also a mother and a wife, and seeing her lead a double life trying to protect her family makes you sympathize with her, despite her ruthlessness.

Sam, on the other hand, has much deeper wounds. Returning to London after a botched mission forced him to leave years ago, he finds himself pulled back into a world of danger while helping Helen. I found his story the most interesting since we see his suffering, vulnerability and dark side. Most of all, Helen and Sam are just two friends who understand one another, and it’s refreshing to see that dynamic in a spy thriller.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, “Black Doves” still delivers plenty of heart-pounding action right from the start, ensuring that fans of adrenaline-fueled thrillers won’t be disappointed. The show wastes no time diving into intense sequences, and in the first two episodes alone, we see Knightley showing her impressive combat skills when two assassins catch her snooping around her secret lover’s home. There’s no shortage of violence either, but it’s never gratuitous. Just gritty enough to keep you hooked when the stakes get higher.

There’s one scene that stuck with me. It’s a flashback to when Helen was pregnant with her two children, on the verge of leaving her life as a spy to secure a safer future for her family. At that moment, a mistake by Sam pulls her right back into the dangerous world she was trying to escape. This is why “Black Doves” works so well and why it became one of my favorite shows of the year.

I also have to give a special shoutout to Williams (Ella Lily Hyland) and Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy), two freelance assassins who absolutely excel at their craft. Their sharp wit and effortless chemistry provide the perfect doses of comedic relief, lightening the mood when the plot veers into darker territory. The balance of humor, action, mystery and romance is what makes “Black Doves” such an addictive binge-watch, offering something for every viewer. Even better, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

You have to watch ‘Black Doves’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven’t yet tuned into “Black Doves”, you’re missing out on one of Netflix’s most engaging thrillers of the year. The 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is well-earned, and it’s no surprise that this spy thriller has claimed the No. 1 spot after soaring through Netflix’s top 10. I’m not the only one who’s impressed either.

Richard Lawson from Vanity Fair said: “On Black Doves, matters of the heart stand toe-to-toe with all the bloody intrigue. Characters’ idiosyncrasies, their pert humor in the face of mortal risk, are charming where so much else in the spies-with-personal-lives mini-genre feels canned.” Meanwhile, RogerEbert’s Kaiya Shunyata stated that “Black Doves feels like a revelation in a genre that grows staler by the year.”

Craig Mathieson from The Age had my exact thoughts: “Black Doves is the British spy thriller I didn’t know I needed.”

So, as you can tell, “Black Doves” has left quite an impression. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding action, clever banter, or suspense that will make you hold your breath, this show has it all. And it's definitely worth binge-watching this week.

Stream “Black Doves” on Netflix right now.