Huge Fire TV Stick sale at Amazon — here's the 5 deals I recommend

It's time to upgrade your streaming game, as Amazon is holding another huge Fire TV stick sale. Whether you want a budget-friendly model or a fully-fledged 4K device, there are options for everybody here.

Our favorite Amazon streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $39 at Amazon. It runs fast, delivers great 4K performance and offers access to all the best streaming services. Right now it's on sale for $20 off, its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Cube is $114 at Amazon. This device is like having a Fire TV Stick and an Alexa smart speaker in one, making it excellent value. The TV Cube's Ethernet, USB-A and HDMI-IN ports also make it great for device jugglers.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon. If you're looking for deals across all categories, see the 13 deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale.

Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. If budget is your sole concern, it could be the right device for you. Otherwise, a 4K pick is best.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.