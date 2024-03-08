Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — 13 deals I'd buy now

The weekend is here, and that means a bunch of great new Amazon sales. It's the perfect time to snap up a new OLED TV, smartphone or apparel thanks to these huge discounts.

If you want the best OLED TV we've reviewed, the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV is $1,797 at Amazon. This is $700 off and its lowest price ever, making for an incredible deal on the best-looking TV we've ever tested.

If you want to up your streaming game, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon. This streaming stick is $20 off, its lowest price ever. It's our favorite Amazon streaming device due to its snappy performance, sharp 4K visuals and easy-to-use interface.

There are plenty more Amazon deals to be found, so keep scrolling to see all the Amazon deals I'd recommend buying this weekend.

Amazon sale — Best deals now

Cleaning supplies: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon

Get started on your spring cleaning with this Amazon stock up and save offer. Spend $60 on select household cleaning items and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want. The offer includes items like Ziploc bags, Finish detergent and Windex.

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's now on sale for just $17.

Under Armour sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Hisense 65” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $798 now $548 @ Amazon

In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can’t be beat." The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, with 200 local dimming zones, and it reached a strong peak brightness of over 500 nits in our tests. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $799 @ Amazon

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's flagship model and it uses AI and Dolby Atmos to create incredibly immersive sound. It also offers multiroom audio, integrated voice assistant, and there's room for expansion via wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review we said this all-in-one offers rich immersive sound in a slim and sleek package.

Hisense 75" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

If you want a new 75-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

