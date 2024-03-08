Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — 13 deals I'd buy now
Now's the time to save on OLED TVs, apparel, headphones and more at Amazon
The weekend is here, and that means a bunch of great new Amazon sales. It's the perfect time to snap up a new OLED TV, smartphone or apparel thanks to these huge discounts.
If you want the best OLED TV we've reviewed, the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV is $1,797 at Amazon. This is $700 off and its lowest price ever, making for an incredible deal on the best-looking TV we've ever tested.
If you want to up your streaming game, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 at Amazon. This streaming stick is $20 off, its lowest price ever. It's our favorite Amazon streaming device due to its snappy performance, sharp 4K visuals and easy-to-use interface.
There are plenty more Amazon deals to be found, so keep scrolling to see all the Amazon deals I'd recommend buying this weekend. Plus, don't miss this massive Skechers sale at Amazon.
Amazon sale — Quick links
- Shop all deals @ Amazon
- Cleaning supplies: spend $60, get $15 credit
- Adidas sale: deals from $9
- INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17
- Under Armour sale: deals from $14
- Skechers sale: deals from $27
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99
- JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $149
- Hisense 65” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $798 now $548
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $799
- Hisense 75" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,198
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,139
- Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797
Amazon sale — Best deals now
Cleaning supplies: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon
Get started on your spring cleaning with this Amazon stock up and save offer. Spend $60 on select household cleaning items and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want. The offer includes items like Ziploc bags, Finish detergent and Windex.
Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's now on sale for just $17.
Under Armour sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.
Price check: 30% off @ Under Armour
Skechers sale: deals from $27 @ Amazon
Amazon has a huge sale on Skechers sneakers, shoes and apparel, with deals starting from $27. These include some of the best Skechers we've reviewed, like the Skechers Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time on sale from $45. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Target
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
These headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market, and for good reason. They're some of the best cheap noise-canceling headphones we've tested. In our JBL Live 660NC review we praised their bass-forward sound, effective ANC and battery life that runs to 50 hours.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Hisense 65” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $798 now $548 @ Amazon
In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can’t be beat." The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, with 200 local dimming zones, and it reached a strong peak brightness of over 500 nits in our tests. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $899 now $799 @ Amazon
The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the company's flagship model and it uses AI and Dolby Atmos to create incredibly immersive sound. It also offers multiroom audio, integrated voice assistant, and there's room for expansion via wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review we said this all-in-one offers rich immersive sound in a slim and sleek package.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,139 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) for $1,139. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera.
Price check: from $549 w/ trade @ Samsung | $1,149 w/ activation @ Best Buy
Hisense 75" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon
If you want a new 75-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,797 @ Amazon
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By John Velasco
- 5