Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream brings together two teams that can still finish in the top half of the EPL table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday, May 11.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday, May 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The pressure is off both Wolves and Crystal Palace ahead of their meeting on Saturday, so an entertaining encounter could be in store at Molineux.

Both clubs are safe from the threat of relegation and still in the mix for a top-half finish, although that looks like a long shot in Palace's case. Still, the Eagles would climb above Wolves in the table by beating them here.

Oliver Glasner's team have taken 13 points from the last 15 available, a tally that only Man City can better. We should see more of Palace's free-flowing soccer this weekend, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise the ones to watch in attack.

Wolves are no slouches up top either, especially now that Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha are out of the treatment room. Gary O'Neil's side will look to break forward at speed and catch Palace out on the counter-attack.

With EPL survival already secured, both Wolves and Palace are likely to approach this game with a degree of freedom. The offenses may well get the better of the defenses in this one.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.