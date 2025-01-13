Vikings vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL wildcard game online from anywhere

The Vikings vs Rams live stream pits the NFC's best wildcard team against the NFC West champions. The Rams controversially won the first matchup between these two in October, but this game in the Playoffs Wildcard round is much more important — and you can watch Vikings vs Rams live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Vikings vs Rams live stream, date, time and channels The Vikings vs Rams live stream takes place on Monday, January 13.

► Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. GMT (Jan. 13) / 10:00 a.m. AEST (Jan. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Amidst the harrowing scenes of the California wildfires, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Arizona on Monday night to 'host' the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Originally scheduled to play at LA's SoFi Stadium, the NFL has moved the game due to the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area. Nevertheless, the NFL expects 35,000 Rams fans to make the trip and create a 'home' atmosphere.

A 10-7 record was enough for LA to win the NFC West division. Sean McVay's team qualified as the fourth seed, the same as their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021-22.

With Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford as the quarterback, no one can ever discount the Rams. Moreover, LA should be fresh, having rested everyone in Week 18.

That may not be true for the Vikings. Minnesota brutally lost 31-9 in Week 18. That defeat saw Kevin O'Connell's team lose the NFC North title and the conference top seed.

After a dream season, the Vikings must pick themselves up and defeat a team that beat them in the regular season.

We have all the information on how to watch Vikings vs Rams below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Vikings vs Rams live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.S., you can tune into free Vikings vs Rams coverage. That's because the game is being simulcast on ABC and streamed for FREE on Watch ABC (registration required).

But what if you're based in the U.S. but aren't at home to catch that free Vikings vs Rams stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Vikings vs Rams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select United States from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ABC or a service listed below and watch the Vikings vs Rams live stream.

How to watch Vikings vs Rams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Rams live stream is on ABC and ESPN, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages. The Manningcast with Peyton and Eli is on ESPN2.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at $50.99 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC. Fubo is another option for this game. For $79.99 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange starts at $45.99/month and has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, while Sling Blue streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. You can combine both plans for as little as $65.99.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month of Sling for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NBC and NFL Network.

How to watch Vikings vs Rams live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Vikings vs Rams live stream will be shown on Sky Sports NFL. Sky Sports NFL is available with all Sky Sports packages. Alternatively, NOW TV offers daily passes for Sky Sports.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Vikings vs Rams game. NFL Game Pass is offering a discounted playoff pass for £19.99 (some blackout restrictions apply).

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Vikings vs Rams live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Vikings vs Rams live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Vikings vs Rams, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Vikings vs Rams live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Vikings vs Rams live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a few options for watching Vikings vs Rams live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Vikings vs Rams, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$34.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide