Venezuela vs Brazil live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online

The Venezuela vs Brazil live stream sees too teams looking to reestablish themselves in World Cup 2026 qualifying.

Here we explain hot you can watch Venezuela vs Brazil from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

Venezuela vs Brazil live stream, date, time and channels The Venezuela vs Brazil live stream will take place on Thursday, November 14.

► Time: 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 15)

• WATCH FREE — SBS on Demand (Australia), Caracol Play (Colombia), Globo (Brazil)

• U.S. — Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The hosts started the CONMEBOL qualification process strongly, but have stalled since. They go into this latest round of games in eighth place in the table. Their opponents, meanwhile, have not had a great campaign by their standards, losing four matches already. With his position under scrutiny, a tricky away trip is not exactly what Brazil boss Dorival Júnior needs. There is even speculation that Pep Guardiola could take over.

We know that the visitors boast huge amounts of talent, not least Vinicius Junior, and can blow past anyone on their day. However, their opponents have shown themselves able to compete with the best and managed to claim a 1-1 draw with Argentina recently. They have stars like Luca Paqueta and also made it to the quarter-finals of the Copa America, so are not to be taken lightly.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Brazi live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil for free

If you are in Australia then you are in luck. You can watch the Venezuela vs Brazil live stream for FREE on SBS on Demand. You can also watch the game for free in Colombia, thanks to Caracol Play. Brazilians can see their team for free too, via Globo.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Venezuela vs Brazil live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view Caracol Play as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Caracol Play and enjoy!

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Venezuela vs Brazil live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Bolivia vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in the U.K. and Rest of the World

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Venezuela vs Brazil live stream via the Bet365 website. You do not need to place a bet to watch the game. However, you do need to have an account with some money in it.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in Canada

As with the USA, you'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers 9&10 bundle to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in Canada. Again, it costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in Australia

Lucky Aussies can watch the Venezuela vs Brazil live stream for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. It will also be on SBS on TV.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

