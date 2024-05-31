United Rugby Championship live streams: How to watch 2023-24 final round online

After 17 rounds of elite quality rugby union, the 2023-24's URC campaign has reached its last round of regular group matches. With a number of teams still jostling for a place in the play-off rounds, keep reading to see how to watch United Rugby Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

The final round of fixtures is a fantastic spectacle for rugby fans, featuring some of the most salivating match-ups of the competition. Table leaders Munster, have the chance ensure they finish number 1 as they welcome a visit from Ulster, while the Bulls will be hoping they trip up and secure a win themselves at South African rivals the Sharks.

With Munster, the Bulls, Leinster, Glasgow Warriors, Stormers and Ulster already safely through, there are five clubs battling for the final two places.

Benetton and Edinburgh meet in a direct shoot-out for once place (although both could qualify if other results go the right way). While all that the Lions, Connacht and Ospreys can do is win their respective fixtures and hope that the others don't.

It's set to be a nerve-jangling weekend of action and you can watch it all with our guide to watch United Rugby Championship live streams. Below you'll also find information on the full schedule and free options around the world.

Watch United Rugby Championship live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can watch URC live streams absolutely free!

In Ireland, for example, Saturday's big Munster vs Ulster game is being shown for free on TV on RTÉ2 and online on the RTÉ Player, while Irish language channel TG4 and TG4.ie are showing Leinster vs Connacht on Friday and DHL Stormers vs Emirates Lions and Sharks vs Bulls on Saturday.

Free-to-air Welsh-language channel S4C is showing the Scarlets vs Dragons game on Saturday, which means you'll also be able to watch free on the BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV license).

If you're from Ireland or Wales and are overseas this weekend, then you can use a VPN to watch those games on your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN, with full details below...

URC 2024 matches and TV schedule

Friday, June 31

Glasgow Warriors vs Zebre Parma 7:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. ET Leinster vs Connacht 7:35 p.m. BST / 2:35 p.m. ET — watch free on TG4.ie

Saturday, June 1

Stormers vs Lions 12:55 p.m. BST / 7:55 a.m. ET — watch free on TG4.ie

12:55 p.m. BST / 7:55 a.m. ET — watch on TG4.ie Benetton vs Edinburgh 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET

1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET Scarlets vs Dragons 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET — watch free on S4C/BBC iPlayer

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET — watch on S4C/BBC iPlayer Sharks vs Bulls 3:10 p.m. BST / 10:10 a.m. ET — watch free on TG4.ie

3:10 p.m. BST / 10:10 a.m. ET — watch on TG4.ie Munster vs Ulster 5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET — watch free on RTÉ Player

5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET — watch on RTÉ Player Cardiff Rugby vs Ospreys 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET

How to watch URC live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch United Championship Rugby live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland, and want to view your usual Irish streaming service, you'd select an Ireland-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTÉ Player or other service and watch the rugby.

Watch United Championship Rugby in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 United Rugby Championship on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

That also gives you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the United Rugby Championship 2024 live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch URC rugby live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., every game of the United Rugby Championship is being shown on Premier Sports.

You'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV for Spanish football) and costs from £9.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option, or £99 if you buy a whole year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to you Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month.

If you were a subscriber to Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still watch URC 2024 live streams by using one of the best VPN services, like NordVPN.

Watch United Rigby Championship 2023-24 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canada's Sportsnet+ streaming service is carrying United Championship Rugby action, with all of this weekend's games being live streamed on the platform.

You have to have a Premium plan — which includes the URC, alongside live action from the Stanley Cup, MLB, NBA, WWE, Premiership rugby, FA Cup and much more — that's priced at $34.99/month or $249.99 for a whole year (a 40 per cent saving).

Watch United Rugby Championship 2023-24 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The United Rugby Championship's dedicated streaming platform, URC.tv, is the official place to stream the action Down Under.