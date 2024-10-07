Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free

Watch Tre Valli Varesine live streams on Tuesday, October 8 too see world champion Tadej Pogacar and other favourites for Il Lombardia battling it out in another hilly Italian Classic. Below, we'll show you how to watch Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2024 Tre Valli Varesine takes place on Tues, Oct 8. Women's race start at 7:50 a.m. BST / 2:50 a.m. ET. Men's race starts at 11:15 a.m. BST / 6:15 a.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — RAI Play (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Flobikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

The Italian Classics are a series of one-day races that take place in the autumn in the final part of the cycling season. Coming after the Giro dell'Emilia the previous weekend and - in the case of the men - ahead of the big one, Il Lombardia, on October 12, Tre Valli Varesine offers a final tune-up and a big prize in its own right.

Pogacar is the headline attraction on the men's start list as he continues his quest for the perfect season, having already won the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and World Championship. Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) and Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are among the competition, although the race can be tactical and open to a range of contenders. The major teams in the women's race have yet to announce their line-ups.

Read on for how to watch Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live streams

The 2024 Tre Valli Varesine is only available to watch for FREE in the host country of Italy. RAI, the national public broadcaster, will be showing the men’s race live on television on RAI 2. This will also be available online via the streaming service, RAI Play.

If you’d usually watch RAI in Italy but are traveling outside the country, you may not be able to due to geographical restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Tre Valli Varesine for free - we’ll show you how to do that below.

Tre Valli Varesine 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Tre Valli Varesine live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

How to watch a Tre Valli Varesine live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. have two choices for watching Tre Valli Varesine: FloBikes or Max, although the latter will only be showing the men's race.

Flobikes is the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Max - formerly known as HBO Max - is a streaming platform that also operates the Eurosport brand in Europe. New for U.S fans in 2024 is a range of rights to cycling events, including the men's Tre Valli Varesine, which are available via the B/R Sports add-on (from $9.99 per month) to a standard Max subscription.

Watch Tre Valli Varesine live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the Tre Valli Varesine men's and women's races on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Where to watch the Tre Valli Varesine live in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch the Tre Valli Varesine on the Eurosport TV channel and the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery.

On television, both races will be aired on Eurosport 2, with coverage starting at 8 a.m. for the women's race and 2:30 p.m. for the men's race. Both races will be available online via the Discovery+ platform.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Watch the Tre Valli Varesine 2024 in Europe

The Tre Valli Varesine will not be broadcast by any national European television broadcasters outside of Italy, but pay-TV customers will be able to watch via Eurosport throughout the region.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the UK, Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Tre Valli Varesine schedule

Timings local - CEST

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race Start Finish October 8 Elite Women 08:50 11:50 (fastest predicted schedule) October 8 Elite Men 12:15 16:40 (fastest predicted schedule)

When was the Tre Valli Varesine first held? The men's race was first held in 1919, while the women's race was introduced in 2021.

Where is the 2024 Tre Valli Varesine held? The Tre Valli Varesine is held in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, and is based on laps of a circuit around the city of Varese. After a short stretch from Busto Arsizio it's onto the circuits and into the hills, with precious few flat roads to be found.

