Sinner vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch French Open 2025 semi-final online for free

For many tennis fans, today's semi-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at Roland-Garros is the match of the tournament. The pair meet on the Philippe Chatrier on Friday to see who will make the 2025 French Open final.

You can watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in the 2025 French Open from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Sinner vs Djokovic live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sinner vs Djokovic match takes place on Friday, June 6.

► Start time (est.): From 1 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sat.)

► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — TNT/TruTV via Sling TV / Max

► U.K. — Discovery+

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Whatever your views on Sinner's doping suspension, nobody can argue that he hasn't handled himself beautifully on court since. He immediately made the Italian Open final on his return and hasn't dropped a single set in Paris. Now the world number 1 has the chance to go one better than his semi-final defeat here last year and give himself the chance of adding to his Australian and US Open titles.

Novak has won three French Open titles during his ridiculous career and seems laser-focused on sealing a fourth career Grand Slam. Any suspicions that there wouldn't be enough energy in his 38-year-old legs have been assuaged with authority, particularly after his convincing quarter-final win over Alexander Zverev.

With the winner set to play against the winner of Alcaraz vs Musetti in Sunday's final, read on to discover how to watch Sinner vs Djokovic and live stream French Open 2025 from anywhere, for free

Watch Sinner vs Djokovic live and for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch all the French Open games for FREE on 9Now.

Alternatively, you can catch live French Open action for FREE on France TV in France or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the tennis like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Djokovic for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Sinner vs Djokovic from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sinner vs Djokovic live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in the U.S.

The Sinner vs Djokovic semi-final is being shown on TNT and TruTV in the U.S.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both channels through an OTT cable TV alternative. Our pick is Sling TV, which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, Sinner vs Djokovic along with every match of the tournament, is being live streamed on Max. Live sport is only included with its Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99/month or $169.99/year, and $20.99 per month or $209.99/year respectively. However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in Canada

The French Open is being broadcast on TSN in Canada, which means you can also watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams on its TSN Plus streaming platform costing $8/month or $80/year.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., Sinner vs Djokovic is being shown on TNT Sports.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Sinner vs Djokovic as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live streams in Australia

As explained above, the French Open is being broadcast for FREE in Australia. It will be on 9Gem on TV, with Sinner vs Djokovic live streams available for free via 9Now.

If you want to watch Sinner vs Djokovic in 4K, you'll need the Australia-based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan in order to get that beautiful 4K picture, which is $21 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Sinner vs Djokovic on 9Now as if you were back home.

