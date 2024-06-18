Scotland vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

The Scotland vs Switzerland live stream features two sides who made very different starts to Euro 2024. It is likely to prove crucial in deciding who progresses from Group A — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Scotland vs Switzerland live stream, date, time and channels The Scotland vs Switzerland live stream will take place on Wednesday, June 19.

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Jun. 20)

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Tartan Army were, frankly, appalling in their opener against Germany. They were beaten 5-1 by the hosts and barely laid a glove on them. Manager Steve Clarke and the huge number of traveling fans will be demanding a reaction. We may see Billy Gilmour return to the side to help give it more control and creativity in midfield. Ryan Porteous will miss the rest of the group stage. He has been given a two-match ban following his red card on Friday.

The Swiss were mostly comfortable against Hungary. While they let their concentration slip a bit in the second half, they showed that they have plenty of goalscoring ability. It was particularly important to get Breel Embolo back on the scoresheet after his long battle with injury. Granit Xhaka also brought his brilliant Bayer Leverkusen form to the competition, helping his side dominate midfield.

This will be fiercely contested as the Scots will not want to let themselves down again. Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Scotland vs Switzerland live stream by checking out our guide on how to watch Euro 2024.

Where to watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Scotland vs Switzerland is on BBC One — watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Scotland vs Switzerland live online.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Scotland vs Switzerland live stream is on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBC Sports. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Scotland vs Switzerland live stream is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Scotland vs Switzerland, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Scotland vs Switzerland live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Scotland vs Switzerland, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Group A table

Group A standings as of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 18.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP A Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Germany 1 4 3 Switzerland 1 2 3 Hungary 1 -2 0 Scotland 1 -4 0