Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2025 online, TV channel, start time

The Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream sees the NHL take on college football, specifically the fierce Michigan–Ohio State rivalry, for the 2025 Stadum Series — and you can watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live from anywhere with a VPN.

Saturday's game will see more than 90,000 fans pack out Ohio Stadium, better known as The Horseshoe, making this the second-biggest NHL game of all time. The Cannon will sound each time the Columbus Blue Jackets score, and having rocked Buckeyes jerseys in support of national champions Ohio State earlier this week, they've embraced the local sports culture wholeheartedly.

The game itself promises to be a cracker too. The Detroit Red Wings currently hold the first wildcard route to the playoffs, just two points ahead of their Stadium Series opponents, who — as things stand — are going to make the cut too.

It stands to be a huge day for Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in particular. Not only did he play for the Michigan Wolverines (as did his teammate J. T. Compher), but he'll be staring down his best friend, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, who's a legitimate contender for the Norris Trophy. Tune in to find out who comes out on top.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Stadium Series on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your usual Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for NHL fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the ice hockey just as you would at home.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Red Wings vs Blue Jackets is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

You can also watch ESPN with Fubo for $0 today thanks to its 7-day free trial (from $84.99 after that).

ESPN Plus subscriptions start at $11.99/month.

If you're away from home but have one of these subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Stadium Series stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

You can get ESPN on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live streams in Canada

The Red Wings vs Blue Jackets is being shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports (French) in Canada.

You can stream the 2025 Stadium Series live on Sportsnet Plus which costs from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch the NHL.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live streams in the U.K.

NHL Stadium Series 2025 is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Champions Cup rugby, the Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets as if you were back at home.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live streams on ESPN via Foxtel and Foxtel Now.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) is also showing the NHL Stadium Series, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets starts at 10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday in Oz.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets in China

In China, the NHL Stadium Series will be free on CCTV5, with the puck set to drop at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Not at home right now and want to use your usual service? A VPN can help you to access streaming just like you would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Red Wings vs Blue Jackets in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch the Red Wings vs Blue Jackets, along with regular NHL coverage, on Sky Sports Mexico via your TV package.

Want to stream? You can access the NHL Stadium Series on ESPN via Disney Plus. A Disney Plus premium plan, that gets you all ESPN channels, costs MXN$299 per month.

Visiting Mexico and want to watch on your usual stream? Using a good VPN like NordVPN will help you unlock all your streaming services, wherever you are, so you don't have to take out a new subscription to watch the hockey.

Can I watch NHL Stadium Series 2025 for free? You can watch the NHL Stadium Series for free on CCTV5 in China. Ice hockey fans in Australia and the U.S. can stream Red Wings vs Blue Jackets for free online via the Kayo Sports and Fubo 7-day free trial.

