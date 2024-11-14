Paraguay vs Argentina live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online

The Paraguay vs Argentina is a compelling clash in CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying. Here we explain hot you can watch Paraguay vs Argentina from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

Paraguay vs Argentina live stream, date, time and channels The Paraguay vs Argentina live stream will take place on Thursday, November 14.

► Time: 11:30 p.m. GMT / 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 15)

• WATCH FREE — SBS on Demand (Australia), Caracol Play (Colombia)

• U.S. — Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The defending world champions are top of the qualifying standings going into this latest round of fixtures. Lionel Messi and co. have won seven of their 10 qualifiers so far and beat Bolivia 6-0 in their last match. However, it has not all been plain sailing. They lost to Colombia, who are now just three points behind. Lionel Scaloni’s side know they cannot make any mistakes in this set of qualifiers

La Albirroja sit in sixth place in the standings and are still very much in the mix to make it through the 2026 World Cup as well. They beat Venezuela last time out, but now have to deal with both Argentina and a very difficult trip away to the heights of Bolivia. Plenty of Premier League teams have found that Paraguayan forward Miguel Almirón can cause problems, so La Selección cannot take this fixture lightly.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina for free

If you are in Australia then you are in luck. You can watch the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream for FREE on SBS on Demand. You can also watch the game for free in Colombia, thanks to Caracol Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Paraguay vs Argentina live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view Caracol Play as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Caracol Play and enjoy!

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Bolivia vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in the U.K. and Rest of the World

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Paraguay vs Argentina live stream via the Bet365 website. You do not need to place a bet to watch the game. However, you do need to have an account with some money in it.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in Canada

As with the USA, you'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers 9&10 bundle to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in Canada. Again, it costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in Australia

Lucky Aussies can watch the Paraguay vs Argentina live stream for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

