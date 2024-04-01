Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream is a must-win match for the home side as remain out of the relegation zone on goal difference — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream takes place on Tuesday, April 2.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. (April 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Nottm Forest are now five Premier League games without a win following their largely flat 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace over the weekend. The Forest faithful can take comfort from the fact they came from behind to claim a point after Palace took the lead within the opening 15 minutes, but it was not the result the relegation-threatened side desperately needed. If Nottm Forest are to remain a Premier League side next season they need wins, and they need them quickly.

Meanwhile. Fulham look set for another midtable finish. The London-based club are comfortably above the relegation battle but appear very unlikely to challenge for European qualification either. Over the weekend they drew with 20th-placed Sheffield Utd in a very exciting 3-3 draw. This point takes them a step closer to the magical 40 points mark, which will rubber-stump their EPL survival, but it did little to suggest Fulham have much else to fight for this year.

These sides last met in December in a match that saw Fulham score 5 goals unanswered. A repeat would be a disaster for Nottm Forest and only raise their significant relegation fears. Be sure you don’t miss a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream, and we’ve all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham from anywhere

Nottm Forest vs Fulham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.