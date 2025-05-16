NCAA DI Lacrosse Championship 2025: How to watch every game from anywhere
Where to catch all the lacrosse action as Notre Dame eye a three-peat
The 2025 NCAA DI Lacrosse Championship enters the quarter-final stage this weekend. Following that, all eyes will be on the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough to see who can secure the win on Memorial Day weekend.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the NCAA DI Lacrosse Championship, from anywhere with a VPN.
The 2025 NCAA DI Lacrosse Championship rounds run from Saturday, May 17 to Monday, May 26.
► Time: Start times vary for each game between 12:00 PM and 14:30 PM ET
• U.S. — ESPN Plus, ESPN2 or ESPN via Sling TV/Fubo (7-day free trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The 2025 DI Men's Lacrosse Championship promises to be an entertaining week of action. Seven games will decide a winner, and Kevin Corrigan's Notre Dame side will be the one to look out for having won the previous two additions. They head to Annapolis to face fourth-seeded, Penn State in the quarter-finals.
Cornell and Princeton also head in as big favorites and the former boast the Division I men's lacrosse top scorer of all time in CJ Kirst. The New Jersey-born attacker will hope his performances can lead the Big Reds to their first title since 1977.
The single-elimination tournament will then reach it's pinnacle the following weekend, where the final four will face off. The 65,000 seater Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts will play host to the event with the final taking place on Memorial Day.
Here's how to keep up with the 2025 DI Men's Lacrosse Championship wherever you are.
How to watch 2025 DI Men's Lacrosse Championship live streams in the U.S.
Lacrosse fans in the U.S. can catch every single game live of the DI Men's Championship by using ESPN Plus. The quarter-finals will be shown on ESPNU, while ESPN2 will take the semi-finals and ESPN the final.
If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.
Outside of Sling, you can also try DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) or Fubo (7-day free trial) who both carry any action from ESPN.
How to watch 2025 NCAA DI Lacrosse Championship anywhere
Outside the U.S. and blocked from watching the DI Lacrosse Championship?
You can still watch the action thanks to VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN makes your device appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. It's ideal for supporters on vacation or on business. NordVPN is our top choice at the moment, and our NordVPN review explains why.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling abroad and want to view ESPN select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another streaming service and watch the action.
Can I watch 2025 DI Men's Lacrosse Championship live streams in U.K., Australia and Canada?
Unfortunately for lacrosse fans outside the U.S., watching the DI Men's Lacrosse Championship isn't so easy. Currently, there are no broadcast or streaming rights in the U.K., Australia, or Canada, meaning the tournament isn't available on any local cable or online.
However, Americans traveling abroad - whether to the U.K., Australia, Canada or elsewhere - can still catch the action by using a VPN to access their home streaming services while away.
DI Men's Lacrosse Championship Q+A
Where is it being held?
The quarter-finals will take place across the U.S., while the semi-finals and final will be hosted by the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Who has won the past 10 additions of the DI Men's Lacrosse Championship?
2024 - Notre Dame
2023 - Notre Dame
2022 - Maryland
2021 - Virginia
2020 - Canceled due to COVID-19
2019 - Virginia
2018 - Yale
2017 - Maryland
2016 - North Carolina
2015 - Denver
2014 - Duke
What are the timings of the DI Men's Lacrosse Championship?
(Please note all timings are in ET)
. Quarter-Finals
Quarter-Final 1: Cornell vs. Richmond, Noon, May 17
Quarter-Final 2: Princeton vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., May 17
Quarter-Final 3: Penn St. vs. Notre Dame, Noon, May 18
Quarter-Final 4: Maryland vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m., May 18
. Semi-Finals
Semi-Final 1: QF1 vs QF3, Noon, May 24
Semi-Final 2 QF2 vs QF4, 2:30 p.m., May 24
. Final
Final: SF1 vs SF2, 1:00p.m., May 26 (Memorial Day)
