Man Utd vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League online

A win for either side will mean not having to deal with the playoff round, making an attacking encounter all the more likely — and you can watch the Man Utd vs Rangers live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Just when you thought Man Utd had turned their season around, they throw in a performance like Sunday's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton, one which resulted in Ruben Amorim breaking a dressing room television. Yes, the Red Devils relied on a late Amad Diallo hat-trick to beat Southampton before that, but drawing with Liverpool and knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup suggested Amorim's side were starting to get used to their new manager's ways. Currently seventh in the Europa League table, they've won their last three in this competition with forward Rasmus Hojlund bagging braces against Bodo/Glimt and Viktoria Plzen.

A sizeable 13 points behind bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who beat them in December's Scottish League Cup final, Rangers will hope to go deep in the Europa League this season. Philippe Clement has been under pressure all season at Ibrox, but summer signing Hamza Igamane's explosion of form – the Moroccan has 12 goals in his last 14 games, including four in his last four UEL outings – has brought some much-needed relief from supporters' ire. Goalkeeper Jack Butland is doubtful for the 2022 finalists, despite returning to training after being hospitalized with 'internal bleeding' in his leg recently.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Man Utd vs Rangers Europa League Battle of Britain meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Rangers for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Man Utd vs Rangers for free. However, Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (around $1.15) No sign up is required but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream from anywhere

Man Utd vs Rangers live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Man Utd vs Rangers live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including TUDN.

If you already use one of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man Utd vs Rangers live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Man Utd vs Rangers online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man Utd vs Rangers live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Rangers live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Rangers live stream in India

In India, you can watch the Man Utd vs Rangers live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

