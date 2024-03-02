Man City vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It's one of the fiercest local rivalries in the Premier League, so a Man City vs Man Utd live stream will be a hot ticket on Sunday.

Watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream to see two teams from opposite sides of Manchester go head-to-head in a game that could have huge implications in both the title race and the chase for Champions League football. You can watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN .

Man City vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man City vs Man Utd live streams will be available on Sunday, March 3.

► Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday, March. 4)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

Man City's 6-2 thrashing of Luton in the FA Cup on Tuesday night stretched the champions' unbeaten streak to 18 games in all competitions, with just four points dropped in a period that stretches back to the start of December. A goal for City on Sunday will equal the club's record of scoring in 55 consecutive home games, but considering Erling Haaland alone scored five against the Hatters in midweek you wouldn't bet against them finding the net more than once against their local rivals.

Man Utd have conceded a total of 10 goals in their last two visits to the Etihad, including a 6-3 drubbing in October 2022. If there's one stat that should encourage the red side of Manchester ahead of this weekend's derby, however, it's that there's no fixture in the Premier League that's seen more away wins than this one. Will Erik ten Hag's side do Liverpool and Arsenal a favor in the race for the title?

Make sure you catch this Premier League clash. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd from abroad

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

Man City vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were back at home.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.S.

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Peacock or NBC.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.K.

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in Canada

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in Australia

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in New Zealand

How to watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

