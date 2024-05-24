Man City vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup final 2024 online

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream will be a fiercely contested Manchester derby with the FA Cup trophy on the line — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Saturday, May 25.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (May 26)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch FREE on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This year’s FA Cup final is a re-run of 2023 as Man City and Man Utd once again face off to be named winner of the oldest domestic cup competition in the world. In the 2023 final, the match ended 2-1 to Man City with İlkay Gündoğan (now at Barcelona) opening the scoring within the first minute before Man Utd got one back via a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but Gündoğan scored again early in the second half and Man City held on for the win.

The two Manchester-based teams come into this final in contrasting form. Last weekend, Man City were named Premier League champions for a record-breaking fourth time in a row, while Man Utd finished the season in their lowest-ever position in the EPL table, 8th. On paper, Man City are the clear favorites to win, but anything can happen in an FA Cup final.

Man City’s run to the FA Cup final saw them face Huddersfield, Tottenham, Luton, Newcastle and Chelsea, while Man Utd had to see off Wigan, Newport, Nottm Forest, Liverpool and Coventry City, the latter took the Red Devils all the way to penalties in a dramatic semi-final. Both teams have overcome solid opposition to book their place at Wembley Stadium and will be desperate to lift the famous trophy.

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream is always a must-watch, but throw in the extra spice of a major cup final, and this could be one of the most dramatic Manchester derbies in years. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the FA Cup final online from anywhere and for FREE...

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of the FA Cup final 2024 without spending a penny. That's because the Man City vs Man Utd will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via BBC One with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Man City vs Man Utd live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus, which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on your television or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 5 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 5:30 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Man City vs Man Utd. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.