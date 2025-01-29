Man City vs Club Brugge live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is a game with huge consequences. A point for the away side would seal their place in the Champions League playoffs and eliminate their hosts — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Club Brugge live stream date, time, TV channels The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

With just two wins from seven games and sitting 25th in the 36-team table, it’s been a nightmare Champions League campaign thus far for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side have been vulnerable all season long, too often squandering leads and looking fragile at the back. Despite their struggles, they know a win at the Etihad would almost certainly be enough to reach the playoffs. However, gaining all three points is no certainty given their form in Europe.

While only a win will do for City, Club Brugge would reach the playoff round with a draw at the Etihad. Nicky Hayen's side have been excellent in Europe this season, taking points off Juventus, Aston Villa, Celtic and Sporting Lisbon. They are also on an unbeaten run in all competitions that stretches 20 matches. Make it 21 and they will advance.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream for free

For viewers in the Republic of Ireland, the Man City vs Club Brugge live stream will be free to watch on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

RTÉ Player is a totally free service, but you do have to log-in to watch content. RTÉ airs a select few Champions League matches each season.

If you're not in Ireland right now, you can still watch your usual service by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – scroll down for full details.

There's also a very cheap option for viewers in Ukraine, as the game is on Megogo.

Watch Man City vs Club Brugge live on Megogo

Man City vs Club Brugge will be live on Megogo Football 6 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream from anywhere

Man City vs Club Brugge live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already have this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Club Brugge live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Man City vs Club Brugge live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Man City vs Club Brugge on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

