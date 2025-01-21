Liverpool vs Lille live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Liverpool vs Lille live stream is a mouthwatering Champions League clash as the Reds host an in-form Ligue 1 side on a 21-match unbeaten run — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Lille live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Liverpool vs Lille live stream takes place on Tuesday, January 21.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Weds)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk free

Liverpool sit top of the pile in the Champions League this season, with 18 points from a possible 18 so far. It's a run that has seen Arne Slot's side secure all three points against AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and the holders Real Madrid, leaving the Reds six points clear of the playoff spots. Their Premier League form hasn't been quite as impressive recently, but they only need to avoid defeat here to advance to the round of 16.

Lille have over-performed in the Champions League so far this season, winning four of their first six games to leave the French side inhabiting the last of the automatic qualification places. That should come as no surprise to followers of Ligue 1, though, with Les Dogues unbeaten in all competitions since mid-September – a run that has included wins against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Can they add another scalp to the list here at Anfield tonight?

It promises to be a thrilling encounter, so read on to find out how to watch the Liverpool vs Lille live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Lille live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Lille and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams by using a VPN, such as Surfshark.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Liverpool vs Lille.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other Champions League games are on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs Lille live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to use their usual service can use a VPN such as Surfshark to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home. We recommend trying Surfshark.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

If you're travelling outside of New Zealand right now, Surfshark can help you access your home subscriptions.

More from Tom's Guide