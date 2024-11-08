Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Saturday's Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream promises great things. Their last meeting was a six-goal thriller — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Playing like a man possessed, Mohamed Salah has fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table with seven goals and five assists. For all the talk of Arne Slot's apparent penchant for control and order, the Reds haven't loosened their grip on that Klopp-era sense of turbulence that makes them so brilliant to watch. They may have the best defensive record in the league, but they generally need to concede in order to get going.

With Aston Villa winless in four across all competitions, Unai Emery is in the midst of his first genuine rut at the club. Tyrone Mings' return from a 14-month layoff was supposed to be cause for celebration, but instead it's coincided with a dramatic downturn in form. Up front, Ollie Watkins looks a shadow of the player he was last season, but on the plus side, red-hot Jhon Duran has form against Liverpool.

Tune in for what could be a pivotal clash at the top of the table — and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

TLDR: How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kickoff time: 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

It might not be a lunchtime kick-off, but TNT Sports is hosting the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed above and watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

